Buying 2nd hand iPhone and worried about fake parts? Check it out THIS way

Apple iPhones are quite expensive to purchase, especially the newer models as they come with the latest features and updates. In order to buy an iPhone at a bit cheaper or affordable rate, most people prefer buying during offers or sale seasons or opt for second hand iPhones. Admittedly, buying a second hand iPhone will cost you much less, but you need to check one thing before paying for the phone.

If you are buying a second hand Apple iPhone, you must ensure that everything in the device is working properly and is in a good condition, that is it does not have any cracks or physical damage. You also need to make sure that all the parts of the iPhone are genuine and not fake. There are high chances that you can get tricked by fraudsters selling you an iPhone with fake Apple parts. How can you check if the phone has genuine Apple parts?

"Genuine Apple parts have been designed, tested, and manufactured for Apple quality and performance standards," the company's Support page read. Apple's Support page also informed of the steps that can be used to check your iPhone's parts and service history. Here is how.

How to check if an iPhone has genuine parts

If your iPhone is updated to iOS 15. 2 and later, you can go to Settings, look for General and then click on About. Doing so will help you check the parts and service history of your iPhone.

"For iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later, including iPhone SE (2nd generation), you can check if the battery has been replaced. For iPhone 11 models, you can check if the battery or display has been replaced. For iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models, and iPhone 14 models, you can check if the rear system, TrueDepth camera, battery, display, or rear cameras have been replaced," the Support Page stated.

If the service was done using genuine Apple parts and processes, "Genuine Apple Part" appears next to the part. If your iPhone has connected to the internet since the service was performed, you can tap the part for more information, including the date of the service.

An "Unknown Part " message appears if the part installation is incomplete, or if the part was replaced with a non genuine part, was already used or installed in another iPhone, or isn't functioning as expected.