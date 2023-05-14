Home How To Buying 2nd hand iPhone and worried about fake parts? Check it out THIS way

Buying 2nd hand iPhone and worried about fake parts? Check it out THIS way

If you are planning to buy or have bought a second hand iPhone, do check if it has all genuine Apple parts. Check the step-by-step guide below.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: May 14 2023, 17:56 IST
Why you should pick iPhone 14 Pro Max over other Apple iPhones
iPhone 14 Pro Max
1/6 As most Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the iPhone 15, there are those who want to go for the earlier models like the one from the iPhone 13 series or the iPhone 14 lineup. If you are confused which iPhone model you should opt for, then one of the best models of the iPhone 14 series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be the best choice- budget permitting. Here is why. (HT Tech)
image caption
2/6 Though the iPhone 14 Pro Max is a bit pricey, it can be currently purchased at a discounted rate of Rs. 127999 (128GB) on Flipkart. The iPhone 14  Pro Max comes in four colour options- Space Black, Silver, Gold, and Deep Purple. Less with exchange deal and bank offers. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max gets a 6.7 inch super retina XDR display with pro motion technology. It also supports Always-On display and dynamic island. Also, the  devices support emergency SOS and come with crash detection. (HT Tech)
iPhone
4/6 Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max houses a triple rear camera setup- 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. along with a front camera of 12 MP. Notably on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models come with a 48MP camera. (AFP)
image caption
5/6 The iPhone 14 Pro Max runs on A16 Bionic chipset compared to that A15 Bionic chipset or older chipset in other iPhone models. It is also splash, water and dust resistant and gets a IP68 rating (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529). (HT Tech)
iPhone 14 Pro Max
6/6 As can be seen, the difference is very much there. However, which one you want to opt for depends entirely on your budget and your requirement. Notably, it is always better to go for the newest model because it will get Apple support for a longer period. (AFP)
iPhone
View all Images
Here is how you can check if your Apple iPhone parts are genuine. (AFP)

Apple iPhones are quite expensive to purchase, especially the newer models as they come with the latest features and updates. In order to buy an iPhone at a bit cheaper or affordable rate, most people prefer buying during offers or sale seasons or opt for second hand iPhones. Admittedly, buying a second hand iPhone will cost you much less, but you need to check one thing before paying for the phone.

If you are buying a second hand Apple iPhone, you must ensure that everything in the device is working properly and is in a good condition, that is it does not have any cracks or physical damage. You also need to make sure that all the parts of the iPhone are genuine and not fake. There are high chances that you can get tricked by fraudsters selling you an iPhone with fake Apple parts. How can you check if the phone has genuine Apple parts?

"Genuine Apple parts have been designed, tested, and manufactured for Apple quality and performance standards," the company's Support page read. Apple's Support page also informed of the steps that can be used to check your iPhone's parts and service history. Here is how.

How to check if an iPhone has genuine parts

If your iPhone is updated to iOS 15. 2 and later, you can go to Settings, look for General and then click on About. Doing so will help you check the parts and service history of your iPhone.

"For iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, and later, including iPhone SE (2nd generation), you can check if the battery has been replaced. For iPhone 11 models, you can check if the battery or display has been replaced. For iPhone 12 models, iPhone 13 models, and iPhone 14 models, you can check if the rear system, TrueDepth camera, battery, display, or rear cameras have been replaced," the Support Page stated.

If the service was done using genuine Apple parts and processes, "Genuine Apple Part" appears next to the part. If your iPhone has connected to the internet since the service was performed, you can tap the part for more information, including the date of the service.

An "Unknown Part " message appears if the part installation is incomplete, or if the part was replaced with a non genuine part, was already used or installed in another iPhone, or isn't functioning as expected.

First Published Date: 14 May, 17:56 IST
