CAT response sheet 2024: How to download IIM answer key, step-by-step guide

CAT percentile predictor: CAT response sheet 2024 can be accessed at official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Nov 29 2024, 14:23 IST
CAT response sheet 2024 is now available to download on official IIM CAT website. (IIM)

CAT response sheet 2024: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta has officially released the response sheet for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on November 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download their answer key from the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Answer Key Released Within 5 Days of Examination

In line with previous years, the IIM Calcutta has made the response sheet available within five days of the examination. The CAT 2024 was held on November 24 across three sessions—8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. The exam was conducted at various centres in 170 cities nationwide.

Objection Window Opens Soon

Candidates who wish to raise objections to the response sheet will soon be able to do so. IIM Calcutta has announced that the objection window will open shortly. To challenge any answer in the response sheet, candidates will be required to pay a processing fee for each objection submitted. The window for objections will remain open for a few days to allow candidates sufficient time to raise any concerns.

How to Download the IIM CAT 2024 answer key

To access the response sheet, candidates can follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.
  2. Enter the required login credentials to view the response sheet.
  3. Verify the details on the response sheet.
  4. Save and download the page for future reference.
  5. Optionally, take a printout for record-keeping.
  CAT 2024 Results Expected in January

The final results for CAT 2024 are expected to be released by the second week of January 2025. Candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official website, and some may also receive individual notifications via SMS. Please note that the CAT 2024 score will be valid only until December 31, 2025.

For all updates and to download the response sheet, candidates are advised to visit the official IIM CAT website regularly.

First Published Date: 29 Nov, 13:41 IST
