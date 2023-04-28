Home How To CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Result date: When and where to check online

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Result date: When and where to check online

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Result: The result for 2023 CBSE Board Exam for class 10 is expected to be announced soon. Know when and where you can check it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 18:14 IST
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10
Check CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 results this way. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10
Check CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 results this way. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

CBSE Board Exam 2023 Class 10 Result Date: D-Day nears! Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE conducted Board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 this year in the months of February, March and April. The Class 12 exams ended on April 5 while the Class 10 exams concluded on March 21. The clock is ticking away and the date for the CBSE Board Exam 2023 result is nearing.

CBSE Board Exam Class 10 Result date

Although CBSE has not announced the official date for declaration of the result, several reports claim that the results of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 could be announced by the end of May 2023.

As the deadline is looming, students should familiarize themselves with the process of checking their results and marksheets via the all-important online mode, without having to step outside of their homes. Students can, not just check their result, they can also download the same once it is released by the board.

The online process is simple and will take just a few minutes for everyone concerned. It should be remembered that no error should creep in while trying to access the result while inserting the details concerned.

Check CBSE Board Exam 2023 Result online

1. Website

The CBSE website will provide a direct link to the result page where students can access their mark sheets. The URL of the website is - cbseresults.nic.in. There are others too, including cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

2. UMANG app

CBSE Class 10 results can be easily accessed from the UMANG app. Students should download the app, which is available on Google Play Store and App stores for Android and iOS handsets respectively. UMANG app is a unified online entity that brings together all government departments and their services on a single platform to provide better and easier services to everyone. Also, students can go and check their result on umang.gov.in too.

3. SMS

Students can access the SMS service to get their marksheets. The number concerned is 7738299899. Students have to type CBSE10 <roll number> <school number> <centre number> and send it across to the given number.

4. DigiLocker app

CBSE will also provide marksheets on DigiLocker app. Students should download the app on their devices. Students can also create an account and signup with DigiLocker to get their digital marksheet and certificate on this link. Students need to go to DigiLocker website, locate 'Education' link and then 'Central Board of Secondary Education' and then pick Class 10 certificate, Class 10 marksheet.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 18:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
iPhone
iPhone users, this charging mistake can DESTROY your battery life; Know how to avoid it
iPhone long exposure shots
iPhone tips and tricks: Catch stunning light trail pictures with secret camera feature on iPhone 14, iPhone 13
iPhone
iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps
iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
GTA V
GTA V done and dusted? Good news! Rockstar could announce GTA 6 on THIS date
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Free Games leak: Sifu, Rachet and Clank, Sekiro and more
minecraft
Minecraft Legends RELEASED! Gameplay to platforms, know it all here

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets