CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10: Know Date, websites to check and more

The results for Class 10 CBSE Board Exams 2023 are expected to be announced soon. Know when, where you can check CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10 online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 16:54 IST
CBSE Board Results 2023 are expected to be announced soon. (Yogendra Kumar/ANI)
CBSE Board Results 2023 are expected to be announced soon. (Yogendra Kumar/ANI)

It has been an anxious wait for the results of CBSE Board Exams 2023. The Class 10 CBSE Board Exams kicked off February and concluded on March 21, and since then, students have been playing a waiting game. Just before the exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education prohibited the use of ChatGPT in the class 10 and class 12 exams, announcing that, “Mobile, ChatGPT and other electronic items will not be allowed in examination hall”.

Since class 10 results are expected to be declared soon, students should familiarize themselves with all the online processes linked to the CBSE Board Result 2023 for Class 10.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10

CBSE Board Result 2023 for Class 10 will be published on the official website of the board and will be provided to students through SMS and other applications. There are many websites through which students can check their results. The results are expected to be available online so that they can be checked from the comfort of your home, without having to physically check the notice boards.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10: Result Date

Although CBSE has not announced the official date for declaration of the result, several reports claim that the results of the CBSE Board Exam 2023 could be announced in the second week of May 2023.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10: How to check result online

CBSE Board has made all the arrangements to make Class 10 results available to everyone through the online mode. Authorities are expected to make the announcement soon. Students simply must log in to find out how they have performed as the mark sheets will be displayed there.

Website - The CBSE website will provide a direct link to the result page where students can access their mark sheets. The URL of the website is - cbseresults.nic.in. There are others too, including cbse.gov.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Class 10: Check result via other modes

Umang App - CBSE Class 10 results can be easily accessed from the UMANG app. Students should download the app, which is available on Google Play Store and App stores for Android and iOS handsets respectively. UMANG app is a unified online entity that brings together all government departments and their services on a single platform to provide better and easier services to everyone.

DigiLocker App - CBSE will also provide marksheets on DigiLocker app. Students should download the app on their devices. Students can also create an account and signup with DigiLocker to get their digital marksheet and certificate on this link. Students need to go to DigiLocker website, locate 'Education' link and then 'Central Board of Secondary Education' and then pick Class 10 certificate, Class 10 marksheet.

SMS - Students can access the SMS service to get their marksheets. The number concerned is 7738299899. Students have to type CBSE10 <roll number> <school number> <centre number> and send it across to the given number.

First Published Date: 04 May, 16:54 IST
