CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Check where and how to download class 10th, 12th exam schedule

CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2024 board exam dates are nearing and it is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the date sheet. The dates for the CBSE board exam for classes 12th and 10th are scheduled between February 15 to April 10, however, the subjectwise dates are yet to be announced. Students have already started their preparations for the upcoming practicals and the final board exams to secure higher marks. Check when and where to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet.

CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet

According to the reports, CBSE will soon be releasing the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet for classes 10th and 12th on their official website of cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will provide detailed information about the day-wise exam schedules, timings, days of breaks between exams, and other examination instructions for students. The date sheet will be made available online and the respective schools will also be instructed to distribute them to every student to avoid confusion.

The official date for the announcement has not yet been revealed by CBSE, however, they will soon notify about the date sheet in the coming weeks for students to prepare accordingly.

How to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet

Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the examination section.

Locate “CBSE Class 10 Time Table 2024” or “CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2024” and tap on the link.

The date sheet for the selected class will appear in front of the screen.

The date sheet will be available in PDF format, so you will have to download it.

Click on the “Download” button and save the date sheet in a secure location.

Take a printout and paste it in front of your study table to prepare accordingly.

Make sure you start your revision soon for the CBSE Boards 2024 as this exam will decide your college eligibility. Submit the internal assessment, projects, and practicals on time to avoid any mark deduction.