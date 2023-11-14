Icon
Home How To CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Check where and how to download class 10th, 12th exam schedule

CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Check where and how to download class 10th, 12th exam schedule

CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: CBSE to announce the class 10th and 12th boards date sheet soon! Know where and how to download.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 14 2023, 14:51 IST
Icon
CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Know where to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet.
CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Know where to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet. (Pixabay)
CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Know where to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet.
CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: Know where to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet. (Pixabay)

CBSE Boards date sheet 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 2024 board exam dates are nearing and it is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education will soon announce the date sheet. The dates for the CBSE board exam for classes 12th and 10th are scheduled between February 15 to April 10, however, the subjectwise dates are yet to be announced. Students have already started their preparations for the upcoming practicals and the final board exams to secure higher marks. Check when and where to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet.

CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet

According to the reports, CBSE will soon be releasing the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet for classes 10th and 12th on their official website of cbse.gov.in. The date sheet will provide detailed information about the day-wise exam schedules, timings, days of breaks between exams, and other examination instructions for students. The date sheet will be made available online and the respective schools will also be instructed to distribute them to every student to avoid confusion.

The official date for the announcement has not yet been revealed by CBSE, however, they will soon notify about the date sheet in the coming weeks for students to prepare accordingly.

How to download the CBSE Boards 2024 date sheet

  • Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the examination section.
  • Locate “CBSE Class 10 Time Table 2024” or “CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2024” and tap on the link.
  • The date sheet for the selected class will appear in front of the screen.
  • The date sheet will be available in PDF format, so you will have to download it.
  • Click on the “Download” button and save the date sheet in a secure location.
  • Take a printout and paste it in front of your study table to prepare accordingly.

Make sure you start your revision soon for the CBSE Boards 2024 as this exam will decide your college eligibility. Submit the internal assessment, projects, and practicals on time to avoid any mark deduction.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Nov, 14:51 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon