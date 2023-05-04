Home How To CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result date: Students, announcement soon! Know how to download it online

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result date: Students, announcement soon! Know how to download it online

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023 are likely to be released in May. Once out, students can check the result online, here is how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 04 2023, 13:03 IST
CBSE results
Know steps to check CBSE class 10 and Class 12 board result 2023 online. (Unsplash)
CBSE results
Know steps to check CBSE class 10 and Class 12 board result 2023 online. (Unsplash)

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2023 date: Students who appeared for the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations in 2023 are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10, 12 result 2023 by the end of May. However, the date and time has not yet been disclosed and will be shared with students ahead of results. Notably, this year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14, 2023 for both class 10 and Class 12. The class 10 board exam ended on March 21 and class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023.

Students who have appeared for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams will be able to check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile apps and also through SMS. The official website to check cbse results is results.cbse.nic.in along with cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

In order to check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results 2023, students need to keep certain details handy which include- CBSE board roll number, Date of birth, and School number. Once the results are out, here are the platforms and steps students need to check and follow to download their result.

How to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 online on official website

1. Use the web browser of your choice to visit any of the official websites of CBSE- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in or any other.

2. As the website will open, click on the result tab.

3. The link to check the CBSE Result 2023 will be available on the website after the declaration. Click on 'CBSE 10th Result 2023' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2023'.

4. As you will click on CBSE Result 2023, you will be redirected to another page. You will have to enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth, among others, to know the result.

5. Submit the credentials and the result will be displayed on your screen.

6. You are also advised to download the CBSE 2023 result for future references.

How to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 from DigiLocker App

1. You will first have to download the DigiLocker App on your smartphone. If you are an android user you can use Google Play Store while iPhone users can go to App Store for the same.

2. Now register or login to the app through your registered mobile number.

3. Select the CBSE option and then choose class 10 result 2023 or class 12 result 2023.

4. Provide your roll number and other details asked for.

5. The result will be displayed on the screen. You are advised to download the marksheet for future references.

How to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 via UMANG app

Step 1:

Download the UMANG app from Google Play Store and sign in using your login credentials.
Step 2:

Now click on 'All services' and then tap on the 'CBSE' option.
Step 3:

Click on Class 10 or 12th result.
Step 4:

Provide your roll number and other credentials asked for and the result will be displayed on your screen.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 May, 13:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now
Apple iPhone
Is your iPhone battery health good or bad? Here is how to find out if you need to replace it
iPhone
Live to drive? Then switch on THIS mode on your iPhone now
iPhone 15
iPhone tricks: STOP taking screenshots the boring way- Take it this way instead
Gmail
Gmail users can send password-protected email! Do it THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Microsoft Designer
Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
keep up with tech

Gaming

Know the Xbox Game Pass wave 1 May 2023 games that you can soon play.
Xbox Game Pass Wave 1 May 2023 titles REVEALED; Redfall, Ravenlok and more
PS5
Sony casts doubt on PS5 momentum with disappointing outlook
Microsoft
Microsoft signs 10-yr deal with Spain's Nware after UK blocks Activision bid
PlayStation Plus
PlayStation Plus May 2023 Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, more for FREE
Microsoft
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech

    Trending News

    Microsoft Designer, the AI-powered tool that is taking on Adobe Photoshop, Canva
    Microsoft Designer
    Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
    iPhone 14
    Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
    Tecno Phantom V Fold
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets