CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result date: Students, announcement soon! Know how to download it online

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 result 2023 date: Students who appeared for the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board examinations in 2023 are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the results. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce Class 10, 12 result 2023 by the end of May. However, the date and time has not yet been disclosed and will be shared with students ahead of results. Notably, this year CBSE Board exams 2023 started on February 14, 2023 for both class 10 and Class 12. The class 10 board exam ended on March 21 and class 12 exam concluded on April 5, 2023.

Students who have appeared for CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams will be able to check their results on various platforms- websites, mobile apps and also through SMS. The official website to check cbse results is results.cbse.nic.in along with cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

In order to check the CBSE class 10 and class 12 results 2023, students need to keep certain details handy which include- CBSE board roll number, Date of birth, and School number. Once the results are out, here are the platforms and steps students need to check and follow to download their result.

How to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 online on official website

1. Use the web browser of your choice to visit any of the official websites of CBSE- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in or any other.

2. As the website will open, click on the result tab.

3. The link to check the CBSE Result 2023 will be available on the website after the declaration. Click on 'CBSE 10th Result 2023' or 'CBSE 12th Results 2023'.

4. As you will click on CBSE Result 2023, you will be redirected to another page. You will have to enter the required credentials like your roll number, date of birth, among others, to know the result.

5. Submit the credentials and the result will be displayed on your screen.

6. You are also advised to download the CBSE 2023 result for future references.

How to check CBSE class 10, class 12 result 2023 from DigiLocker App

1. You will first have to download the DigiLocker App on your smartphone. If you are an android user you can use Google Play Store while iPhone users can go to App Store for the same.

2. Now register or login to the app through your registered mobile number.

3. Select the CBSE option and then choose class 10 result 2023 or class 12 result 2023.

4. Provide your roll number and other details asked for.

5. The result will be displayed on the screen. You are advised to download the marksheet for future references.