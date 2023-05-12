CBSE Class 12 Result 2023 DECLARED! Check online now on cbse.gov.in, Digilocker, UMANG app THIS way

CBSE Result 2023 Class 12: The wait is over! The Class 12th results for the year 2023 have been officially declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and are now accessible online. To view their results, students from the CBSE Class 12th batch of 2023 can visit results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. However, if they encounter any difficulties loading or accessing the results through these websites, there is an alternative method available. Students can log into their DigiLocker accounts to check their CBSE results. For a brief guide on how to access the CBSE 2023 Class 12th results online, refer to the detailed information provided below.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in Step 1: You will need to visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or you can directly visit the results.cbse.nic.in Step 2: Following this, tap on CBSE Board Result 2023 link and login to the account. Step 3: Now, it will ask you to provide your roll number or registration number. Step 4: Tap on Submit and your CBSE Result would be displayed on the screen. Step 5: You can also download the results or take a screenshot.

Apart from this, you can also check your results via other means. Here's the list to check your CBSE Class 12th results in 2023.

1. DigiLocker app

To get the results, you first need to download the DigiLocker App from either the Google Play Store or App Store onto your smartphone. Following that, you will need to register or log in to the app with your registered mobile number. After that, select the CBSE option and then the class 12 result 2023 option. Finally, provide your roll number and other information as requested to receive the results.

2. UMANG app

You can also download the UMANG app from Google Play Store and sign in using your login credentials. Once it is on your smartphone, tap on 'All services' and go to the 'CBSE' option. Select Class 12th results and provide your roll number and other details.

3. SMS

Another simples way to receive the results is by sending an SMS for Class XII this way: cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> and send it on mobile number 7738299899.