CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results 2023: How to activate your DigiLocker Account? Check steps
CBSE Class 12th and 10th board results 2023 can be checked via DigiLocker. Haven’t you activated your DigiLocker Account? Do it this way.
CBSE Class 12th, 10th Results 2023: CBSE has finally announced the Class 12th results today. Class 10th results too have been announced. To ensure the smooth process of announcing results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has partnered with DigiLocker to release the results of Class 10th and 12th board exams in addition to releasing them on results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. This integration promotes a paperless ecosystem while ensuring seamless accessibility from any location and at any time. Through this collaboration, CBSE aims to provide students with digital mark sheets and certificates, simplifying the process of accessing crucial documents in a convenient manner.
What is DigiLocker? Developed by the Government of India, DigiLocker is an online document repository that empowers citizens to conveniently access their important documents and certificates in a digital format. It fosters a paperless ecosystem, facilitating seamless accessibility from any location and at any time.
If you are looking forward to activating your DigiLocker Account to access CBSE Class 12th and 10th results, then follow this step-by-step guide and check out the results.
How to activate your CBSE Class 12th, 10th DigiLocker Account
- First of all, you need to visit the official website https://cbseservices.digilocker.gov.in/activatecbse
- Now, click on "Get started with Account Creation".
- You need to enter the requisite information and a 6-digit PIN provided by your school.
- Once done, verify your details, provide your mobile number, and validate it with the OTP received.
- And it's done! Your DigiLocker account has been activated successfully!
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 on Digilocker
Once you have activated your account, you can check the CBSE results via your DigiLocker account. Go to digilocker.gov.in or open the app on your mobile.
Click on login and provide the required information.
Here, you will need to login while using your CBSE Roll Number as User Name and PIN as password, which has been shared by CBSE with the schools. You can check with your respective schools for that.
This will show your Class 12th results or the Class 10th results.
Here, you can also download the Digital Marksheet for CBSE Class 12th, and 10th Results to save it for future reference.
