CBSE result 2023 class 12 date: Announcement? Know how to check online at cbse.gov.in

CBSE result 2023 class 12 date: CBSE results for class 12th 2023 are expected to be declared soon! Know when and how to check results online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2023, 17:49 IST
Here's how to check CBSE class 12th results via cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in and Digilocker too. Know all details here. (Unsplash)
Here's how to check CBSE class 12th results via cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in and Digilocker too. Know all details here. (Unsplash)

CBSE result 2023 class 12 date: The CBSE result for class 12 are expected to be announced soon. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of 2023 for Class 12th online on the official websites. It is advised to keep your admit cards and registration details handy as this information will be required to check the results. CBSE board exams for Class 12, 2023 began on February 14 and ended on April 5.

Several sources suggest that CBSE is expected to announce the board exam results soon. However, CBSE hasn't made any comments on it yet. It is advisable to wait for the official announcement of the CBSE for the results. Once released, you can check your results from the list of CBSE websites including the cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbse.gov.in. In case you face any difficulty in loading or checking the results via these websites, then there is another way too. You can log into their DigiLocker account to check the CBSE results.

Know all the detailed information on how to check the CBSE 2023 results for class 12th online.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: How to check on cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in

Step 1:

You will need to visit the official website of the CBSE at cbse.gov.in or you can directly visit the results.cbse.nic.in
Step 2:

Following this, tap on CBSE Board Result 2023 link whenever released and login to the account.
Step 3:

Now, it will ask you to provide your roll number or registration number.
Step 4:

Tap on Submit and your CBSE Result would be displayed on the screen.
Step 5:

You can also download the results or take a screenshot.

In case you are looking for ways to check your results via Digilocker, then you can access it via the app on your mobile or visit digilocker.gov.in. Following this, you will simply need to log in and provide the required information.

It is advisable to keep an eye on the CBSE portal to know the announcement of the CBSE Class 12th results in 2023.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 17:49 IST
