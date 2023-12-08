Icon
Home How To Character.AI, the quirky chatbot that lets you talk to AI replicas of celebrities; Know how to use it

Character.AI, the quirky chatbot that lets you talk to AI replicas of celebrities; Know how to use it

Character.AI is a unique chatbot that allows users to talk to AI replicas of celebrities and fictional characters. Know how to use the platform and start conversations with Elon Musk, or Spider-Man.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 13:26 IST
Icon
Character.AI
Here is all you need to know about Character.AI to start speaking with the AI replica of celebrities. (Character.AI/Playstore)
Character.AI
Here is all you need to know about Character.AI to start speaking with the AI replica of celebrities. (Character.AI/Playstore)

Every passing month in 2023, we have seen new breakthroughs being made by artificial intelligence (AI). While the tech revolution was started by OpenAI with its ChatGPT in November 2022, in the last year we have seen all kinds of AI tools. Some can help us draft an email, while others can analyze large amounts of data and provide actionable insights. But there is a separate class of AI chatbots that have emerged that focus entirely on entertainment and fun. One name that has risen to prominence in this space is Character.AI. The platform has a huge number of AI chatbots that allow you to do a range of things from playing games, participating in interactive stories, and talking to your favorite celebrities, living or dead, or a fictional character. You would not be talking to the person, of course, but an AI replica version of them. So, if you want to discuss the latest memes with X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk, ask questions about the theory of relativity with Albert Einstein, or want to know the secret to Spider-Man's heroism, this platform will surely help.

What is Character.AI

Character.ai is a Palo Alto-based startup founded by Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas, who were previously developers of Google's LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). Last week, the platform was turned into a mobile application for both iOS and Android.

Character.AI is a chatbot platform that lets you speak with digital versions of famous personalities, whether real or fictional and to converse with them freely with open-ended conversations. The platform was created by former Google researchers Daniel De Freitas and Noam Shazeer and was publicly launched in September 2022. It uses complex learning models to generate human-like text responses and participate in contextual conversation.

However, unlike ChatGPT, its real aim is not to provide you with information but to entertain you. In a recent interview with the New York Times, the creators explained, “These systems are not designed for truth. They are designed for plausible conversation [...] Character.AI is useful today – for fun, for emotional support, for generating ideas, for all kinds of creativity”, as per a report by TechRadar.

How to use Character.AI to talk to celebrities

1. First, you need to go to the official website of Character.AI - https://beta.character.ai/.

2. Alternatively, you can also download and install its Android and iOS app.

3. Next, sign in to get an uninterrupted access to the platform. Log in if you already have an account.

4. On the home page, you will see a variety of AI chatbots for different purposes.

5. You will see a filter on the home page where you can search for chatbots across categories like Helpers, Games, Image generators, Anime, Game characters, History, etc.

6. You can either look for the persona you want to talk to here or look for the search icon at the top of the screen.

7. Here you can directly search by the name of the characters.

8. Click on the name and begin chatting.

Do note that there can be more than one AI chatbot created of the same character. If you encounter the same, you can either read the description and see the differences in persona. For example, there are 4-5 different variations of Super Mario, based on different games.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 13:25 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Midjourney
How to create Midjourney prompts: Know top 5 tips to master this AI image generation tool
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Epic games
Lego Fortnite debuts as part of Epic Games’ expansion; Players can craft own weapons, shelters
GTA
Amazing! GTA 6 trailer breaks viewership record on YouTube even after the leak
GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon