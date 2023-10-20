Chicken Dinner beckons! BGMI tips to maintain winning streak

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been specially crafted for Indian players after facing a major ban in the country. Now, the Battle Royale game has brought various updates, rewards, and items that are preferred by the local audience. Recently, the game collaborated with Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya and it also made popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh its brand ambassador. These moves have helped BGMI gain a lot of new fans as well as greater acceptability across newer market segments. However, growing number of subscribers on BGMI also means that the competition has become even more fierce. It has led many players to seek ways to win matches like a pro. So, if you are someone who has started playing BGMI and wants to improve your gameplay and win the coveted Chicken Dinner, then follow the tips below.

BGMI tips to win the Chicken Dinner

To stay alive till the end zone circle, the very first move you need to make is to plan your landing location. It depends on whether you decide to land in a high-risk area or a low-risk zone. Make sure you avoid landing on risky areas to avoid getting killed early in the game.

After landing, make sure you pick up the gun and sufficient ammo first to act quickly if the enemy arrives. Then loot the area thoroughly and collect all the necessary supplies.

Now, collect drop bombs as they work best while killing enemies hidden in homes and small places. Also, do not forget to carry smoke grenades for easy movements during open space fights. They can also serve to revive knocked-out team members.

Note that the game is all about staying inside the white circle and making strategic moves when the zone starts to get smaller. Therefore, having map awareness is very necessary to plan your moves towards winning a Chicken Dinner.

Lastly, practice as much as you can. Practising will enable you to make quick movements and you will be able to understand the game better when you frequently play and gain experience.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

