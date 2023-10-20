Icon
Home How To Chicken Dinner beckons! BGMI tips to maintain winning streak

Chicken Dinner beckons! BGMI tips to maintain winning streak

Do want to become a pro BGMI player by winning each game you play? Then check out the BGMI tips to grab the Chicken Dinner easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 20 2023, 07:06 IST
BGMI ki Boli challenge: Win whopping Rs. 5 lakh worth in-game UC; just do this
BGMI
1/5 Battlegrounds Mobile India has come up with new exciting things that attract a number of people. The game has announced a challenge called “BGMI ki Boli” in which players just have to watch a video and spot easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI
2/5 Krafton launched the "BGMI ki Boli" campaign as a way to honour the strong bonds formed within the game's diverse players and the distinct languages that have evolved from their interactions. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI
3/5 To take part in the "BGMI ki Boli" challenge people have to watch the campaign video while using screen recording to record a video by pausing on the Easter eggs and verbally calling them out or recording a normal video while spotting the Easter eggs. (BGMI/ YouTube)
BGMI
4/5 Upload the video on Instagram, YouTube or Facebook with the hashtag #BGMIKiBoli and tag the BGMI channel. Then participants have to fill out a form at - https://bit.ly/BGMIKiBoli (BGMI)
BGMI
5/5 The challenge started on September 19 and it will be running till October 1, 2023. The top Easter egg finders will be eligible for a reward as in-game UC valued at Rs.5 lakh. The winner will be announced after the BGMI challenge is over.  (bGMI)
BGMI
icon View all Images
Check BGMI pro player tips to win chicken dinner. (BGMI)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been specially crafted for Indian players after facing a major ban in the country. Now, the Battle Royale game has brought various updates, rewards, and items that are preferred by the local audience. Recently, the game collaborated with Indian cricket player Hardik Pandya and it also made popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh its brand ambassador. These moves have helped BGMI gain a lot of new fans as well as greater acceptability across newer market segments. However, growing number of subscribers on BGMI also means that the competition has become even more fierce. It has led many players to seek ways to win matches like a pro. So, if you are someone who has started playing BGMI and wants to improve your gameplay and win the coveted Chicken Dinner, then follow the tips below.

BGMI tips to win the Chicken Dinner

To stay alive till the end zone circle, the very first move you need to make is to plan your landing location. It depends on whether you decide to land in a high-risk area or a low-risk zone. Make sure you avoid landing on risky areas to avoid getting killed early in the game.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After landing, make sure you pick up the gun and sufficient ammo first to act quickly if the enemy arrives. Then loot the area thoroughly and collect all the necessary supplies.

Now, collect drop bombs as they work best while killing enemies hidden in homes and small places. Also, do not forget to carry smoke grenades for easy movements during open space fights. They can also serve to revive knocked-out team members.

Note that the game is all about staying inside the white circle and making strategic moves when the zone starts to get smaller. Therefore, having map awareness is very necessary to plan your moves towards winning a Chicken Dinner.

Lastly, practice as much as you can. Practising will enable you to make quick movements and you will be able to understand the game better when you frequently play and gain experience.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

First Published Date: 20 Oct, 07:06 IST
