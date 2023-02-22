Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing

When it comes to purchasing a smartphone with an excellent camera, the iPhone is typically the initial choice for many individuals. iPhones are recognized for their top-notch hardware and software optimization, which results in one of the best camera systems in the smartphone market. You can make photos captured on iPhone even better by editing them to make specific features stand out, apply filters and more. To do this, the iPhone already has built-in photo editing features which you can apply post capturing.

However, if you wish to capture the photo with the effects preset, there's a way to do that too by utilizing a feature called Photographic Styles. On iPhone 13 models, iPhone 14 models, and iPhone SE (3rd generation), you can apply a Photographic Style that customizes how the iPhone captures photos. Users can choose from the preset styles which include Rich Contrast, Vibrant, Warm, or Cool and further customize them further by adjusting the tone and warmth values. Camera applies your choice every time you take a photo in Photo mode. You can change and adjust Photographic Styles right in Camera.