    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing

    Clever iPhone 14, iPhone 13 Camera trick! Edit photos while capturing

    Users can utilize this amazing photo editing trick on iPhone 13 and above to edit photos while capturing them. Here's how.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Feb 22 2023, 13:53 IST
    iPhone Photographic Styles
    View all Images
    Edit photos on iPhone while capturing with Photographic Styles. (Apple Support)

    When it comes to purchasing a smartphone with an excellent camera, the iPhone is typically the initial choice for many individuals. iPhones are recognized for their top-notch hardware and software optimization, which results in one of the best camera systems in the smartphone market. You can make photos captured on iPhone even better by editing them to make specific features stand out, apply filters and more. To do this, the iPhone already has built-in photo editing features which you can apply post capturing.

    However, if you wish to capture the photo with the effects preset, there's a way to do that too by utilizing a feature called Photographic Styles. On iPhone 13 models, iPhone 14 models, and iPhone SE (3rd generation), you can apply a Photographic Style that customizes how the iPhone captures photos. Users can choose from the preset styles which include Rich Contrast, Vibrant, Warm, or Cool and further customize them further by adjusting the tone and warmth values. Camera applies your choice every time you take a photo in Photo mode. You can change and adjust Photographic Styles right in Camera.

    How to apply Photographic Styles

    Step 1:

    Camera is automatically set to Standard for true-to-life pictures, and it can’t be customized. To apply a different Photographic Style, open the Camera app.
    Step 2:

    Tap the arrow and then tap Photographic Styles.
    Step 3:

    Swipe left to preview the different styles.
    Step 4:

    Rich Contrast gives darker shadows, richer colors, and stronger contrast creates a dramatic look. Vibrant uses wonderfully bright and vivid colours to create a brilliant yet natural look. Warm creates golden undertones create a warmer look, while Cool creates blue undertones create a cooler look. 
    Step 5:

    To customize a Photographic Style, tap the Tone and Warmth controls below the frame, then drag the slider left or right to adjust the value. 
    Step 6:

    Tap the Photographic Style to apply it. 

    First Published Date: 22 Feb, 13:53 IST
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

