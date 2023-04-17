Home How To COD Mobile Redeem codes for April 2023: Claim your Call of Duty Mobile freebies NOW

COD Mobile Redeem codes for April 2023: Claim your Call of Duty Mobile freebies NOW

COD Mobile Redeem codes for April 2023: Win various free in-game items in Call of Duty Mobile such as weapons, character skins, accessories and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 07:20 IST
Call of Duty Mobile
View all Images
COD Mobile redeem codes for April 2023: Win amazing items and find out where and how to use and receive free rewards in Call of Duty Mobile. (Call of Duty Mobile)

COD Mobile redeem codes for April 2023: The month of April is underway and so is Season 3 of Call of Duty Mobile. The popular online multiplayer FPS offers engaging gameplay across multiple formats, where the aim is to win the match using a large range of weapons, strategies and effective combat skills. And the game rewards you with skins, weapons, characters, parachutes and other in-game items. However, in case you are starting out or cannot grind to get the rewards, there is another way to get them, which is by using the COD Mobile redeem codes.

These codes contain a random item which could be anything from the abovementioned gifts. To get codes for today and find out how to submit them, read on. While you will not get these items from redeem codes, they also present an opportunity to get easy freebies for the game. Check them out below.

COD Mobile redeem codes for April 2023

The method to redeem these codes is very simple. So, you can check out the codes and then immediately cash them in to get your rewards. All you need to do is either copy or note down the codes and follow the steps given below to claim them. Check out the codes below.

1. CICPZBZT47

2. CHNGZBZNNV

3. CHV0ZBZ86T

4. CHVNZBZHCT

5. CHVMZBZHQB

6. CHNEZBZFTR

7. CHNDZBZDG8

8. CHNBZBZSS5

9. CHNCZBZHUS

How to get COD Mobile Redeem codes

Step 1:

Go to the COD Mobile Redemption website: https://www.callofduty.com/redemption.

Step 2:

On the main page you will see space to enter your user ID (UID). Fill in your information.

Step 3:

Next, enter the redeem code and the captcha on the screen.

Step 4:

Click ‘Submit'. That's it. You should receive the rewards in your message box in the game within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 07:20 IST
