Control what you see on your iPhone; know how to turn on Sensitive Content Warning via iOS 17

Apple in September launched the new iOS 17 update which includes various new features that provide users with ease of functionality and performance. iOS 17 has also integrated new safety features for users who want to save themselves from unwanted content popping up on their screens. This iOS 17 feature can, not be only used by adults, but also by children to make sure they avoid the hate and adult content available on the Web. If you are one of such people then know how you can turn on Sensitive Content Warning on your iPhone.

About Sensitive Content Warning

According to an Apple Support report, its Sensitive Content Warning enables users to receive warnings when they encounter any photos or videos that contain nudity or sensitive content. When the feature is on, its integrated machine learning analyses the photos and videos and blurs them before you view them. The feature also provides users with resources to help them make a safe choice. Note that the Sensitive Content Warning feature is eligible for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10 or macOS Sonoma.

How to turn on Sensitive Content Warning on iOS 17

First, open the Settings on your iPhone.

Then go to “Privacy & Security.”

Scroll down and tap on “Sensitive Content Warning.”

Then, simply, turn on the toggle which is placed alongside the “Sensitive Content Warning.”

Note that the feature will be supported in all apps and services by default. You can disable access for specific apps and services if you want to.

The Sensitive Content Warning is a great initiative by Apple to help people maintain their safety and have control over their content access. On a daily basis, we are bombarded with so many images and videos that it is hard to judge which content is right for you and which is not. Apple also says, “It does not receive an indication that nudity was detected and does not get access to the photos or videos as a result.”