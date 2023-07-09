CSIR UGC NET 2023 results expected online soon! Know when, how to check on csirnet.nta.nic.in

CSIR UGC NET 2023 results are expected to be announced online soon! The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the results. All UGC NET aspirants must know that the results will be available on the official website. You will be able to check it online at csirnet.nta.nic.in whenever it is announced. UGC NET determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor' as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' jobs in Universities and Colleges.

Meanwhile, UGC NET candidates can check the answer key which has already been released. However, the last date to challenge the answer key has ended on July 8th. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 examination

The National Testing Agency conducted UGC - NET June 2023 in 83 subjects in two phases spanning over 9 days in 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country. NTA has revealed that a total of 639069 candidates appeared for the exam. Phase I was conducted from 13th June 2023 to 17th June 2023 and Phase II was conducted from 19th June 2023 to 22nd June 2023.

If you are looking to check the CSIR UGC NET 2023 results, then here is everything that you need to know – from how to check online, to where to check.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 results: How to check results online

First, go to the official website of UGC NET to check the results. You can open the csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Now, you will need to click on the result link for CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result.

Here, provide your login credentials and tap on submit.

You can now check the CSIR UGC NET 2023 whenever it is available.

It is advisable to download the results for future records.

As far as when to check CSIR UGC NET 2023 results is concerned, then know that the final date is yet to be announced officially. Hence, you should keep checking the official website of CSIR to get the latest updates.

Why you should save your certificate on the DigiLocker app

Once you have downloaded the results, you will need to look out for the colleges and universities to apply for the job. However, every job requires several documents which can be tricky to find at the last moment. To avoid last-minute chaos, you should upload all your essential documents to DigiLocker.

The DigiLocker app is a digital document wallet where all documents such as PAN Card, Voter ID, Policy documents, Driving License, and educational certificates are readily available for access. DigiLocker app gives you a 10 MB limit on an individual file and 1 GB of cloud space for uploading documents.