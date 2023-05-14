CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Stream Chennai vs Kolkata Match Online; Know When and Where

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has a massive fan base, especially because of its iconic captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And today, May 14, cricket fans will be able to end their Sunday on a high by watching an exciting match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This will be the 61st IPL match of the season. The four-time champions CSK will lock horns with the two time IPL champions KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today. As per the Points Table, CSK is currently at the second spot while KKR is standing at the 8th position.

In today's match CSK will be looking for a massive victory over KKR, mainly because the match is being played at their home ground. While, KKR will try to jump back into the game with the win against CSK. You can enjoy watching the match in the comfort of your home either on television or on your smartphone. The match will be telecast live. Here are the details you need to know about the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: When and where to watch

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 61st IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy watching the match.

CSK vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, K Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajay Mandal, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Sisanda Magala, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chachar, and Prashant Solanki.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Aarya Desai, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jagadeesan Narayan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee.