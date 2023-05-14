Home How To CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Stream Chennai vs Kolkata Match Online; Know When and Where

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live Score Today: Stream Chennai vs Kolkata Match Online; Know When and Where

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live: Know when and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 61st IPL 2023 match today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 14 2023, 16:39 IST
CSK vs KKR
CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Know all about today's match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)
CSK vs KKR
CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: Know all about today's match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. (ANI)

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023 Live: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has a massive fan base, especially because of its iconic captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. And today, May 14, cricket fans will be able to end their Sunday on a high by watching an exciting match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). This will be the 61st IPL match of the season. The four-time champions CSK will lock horns with the two time IPL champions KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai today. As per the Points Table, CSK is currently at the second spot while KKR is standing at the 8th position.

In today's match CSK will be looking for a massive victory over KKR, mainly because the match is being played at their home ground. While, KKR will try to jump back into the game with the win against CSK. You can enjoy watching the match in the comfort of your home either on television or on your smartphone. The match will be telecast live. Here are the details you need to know about the CSK vs KKR IPL 2023.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: When and where to watch

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: How to watch it Live on TV

You can watch the 61st IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders Live on TV as it will broadcast on Star Sports channels- Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2023: How to watch live streaming

The live streaming of the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be available on Jio Cinema. All you need to do is install the app on your smartphone and simply enjoy watching the match.

CSK vs KKR TATA IPL 2023: Teams

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, K Bhagath Varma, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajay Mandal, Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Sisanda Magala, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chachar, and Prashant Solanki.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Mandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Aarya Desai, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jagadeesan Narayan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shakib Al Hasan, Venkatesh Iyer, David Wiese, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Umesh Yadav, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, and Tim Southee.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 May, 16:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Transcription apps
Writing on the go? Check out the top 3 speech to text apps you must try out
Truecaller
TrueCaller SMS filter on your iPhone will kill spam! Just do this
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Love photography? Know how to use iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 48MP camera
iPhone camera
iPhone has secret feature to capture fascinating light trails! Use it THIS way
iPhone Wifi
Can't find your iPhone Wi-Fi password? Check this iOS 16 trick out now

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait
Zelda
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is HERE; Check this out before you begin playing
“Internet gaming has stepped up with new advancements like computer-based intelligence, ML, and Data Science,” says Mihir Sanchala.
National Technology Day: How AI is revolutionizing online gaming, PlayerzPot's Mihir Sanchala explains
The new titles include WHAT THE CAR?, TMNT Splintered Fate, Disney SpellStruck, and Cityscapes: Sim Builder, all of which are only available on Apple Arcade.
What The Car?, TMNT Splintered Fate to Disney SpellStruck, Apple launches 20 new games for Apple Arcade
GTA V
GTA V Tips: How to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets