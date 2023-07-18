Home How To CUET PG Results 2023 to be declared online soon; Know where, how to check

CUET PG Results 2023 to be declared online soon; Know where, how to check

CUET PG Results 2023 will be announced in just a little while. If you wish to check your marks online, know how to do it easily.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 12:24 IST
CUET PG Results
CUET PG Results 2023 will be declared on the official website. This is how to retrieve your marksheet. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)
CUET PG Results
CUET PG Results 2023 will be declared on the official website. This is how to retrieve your marksheet. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)

CUET PG results 2023: After the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate results, now the CUET postgraduate or PG results are expected to be declared soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the CUET PG exams. As per reports, the result is expected to be declared today or tomorrow, and aspirants will be able to check it right afterwards. The official website will show the results and the marks of the aspirants. Additionally, students will also get the final answer key of the exam along with the results. If you too are waiting for the results to come out, know how to check it.

CUET PG results 2023

The CUET PG exams were conducted between June 22 to June 30, 2023. The exam is conducted for admission into postgraduate courses in various national universities across the nation, such as the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru, and others.

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Jagdish Kumar said on Monday said that the candidates will be given details about the result data and time as the finalization of the answer key completes.

To check the results of CUET PG 2023, candidates will require their admit card and other details to check the result once it is declared. The result will be declared on the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in. Students need not go to any third-party websites as the result can be easily accessed through the official portal itself. The candidates should keep checking the official website for the declaration of the result. Once announced, they will be given a link on the main page through which they can directly check their marks.

How to check CUET PG 2023 results

1. Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Once on the main page of the website, you should see a link that says Common University Entrance Test PG results.

3. Here you will have to add your details such as the application number and roll number.

4. Once done, click the submit button.

5. That's it. You should be able to see your result and your marks on the screen.

6. Make sure to take a printout of the result for official purposes.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 12:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Space Invaders: World Defense
Take down aliens in AR! Google’s Space Invaders World Defense out on Android, iOS
The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets