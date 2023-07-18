CUET PG Results 2023 to be declared online soon; Know where, how to check

CUET PG results 2023: After the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) undergraduate results, now the CUET postgraduate or PG results are expected to be declared soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the CUET PG exams. As per reports, the result is expected to be declared today or tomorrow, and aspirants will be able to check it right afterwards. The official website will show the results and the marks of the aspirants. Additionally, students will also get the final answer key of the exam along with the results. If you too are waiting for the results to come out, know how to check it.

CUET PG results 2023

The CUET PG exams were conducted between June 22 to June 30, 2023. The exam is conducted for admission into postgraduate courses in various national universities across the nation, such as the University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Jawaharlal Nehru, and others.

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Jagdish Kumar said on Monday said that the candidates will be given details about the result data and time as the finalization of the answer key completes.

To check the results of CUET PG 2023, candidates will require their admit card and other details to check the result once it is declared. The result will be declared on the official website https://cuet.nta.nic.in. Students need not go to any third-party websites as the result can be easily accessed through the official portal itself. The candidates should keep checking the official website for the declaration of the result. Once announced, they will be given a link on the main page through which they can directly check their marks.

How to check CUET PG 2023 results

1. Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Once on the main page of the website, you should see a link that says Common University Entrance Test PG results.

3. Here you will have to add your details such as the application number and roll number.

4. Once done, click the submit button.

5. That's it. You should be able to see your result and your marks on the screen.

6. Make sure to take a printout of the result for official purposes.