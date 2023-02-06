    Trending News

    Don't tolerate annoying emails! Get rid of spam on Gmail THIS way

    Is your Gmail account being blasted by too many spam emails? Just follow these tips to avoid spam emails on your Gmail.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 16:26 IST
    Don’t allow your Gmail account to get cluttered with spam emails. Avoid them with these simple tricks. (Unsplash)

    Gmail is one of the most popular email service platforms, which helps to communicate with your personal and professional contacts in a meaningful way. However, a bunch of automated emails, promotional stuff, and other spam mail can keep your inbox cluttered. Spam email or junk email is unsolicited and unwanted electronic messages sent in bulk by unscrupulous elements in a bid to promote their products or services. Spam emails typically contain advertisements, phishing attempts, or other forms of scamming. They are usually sent from unknown or fake sources, and their content is irrelevant to the recipient. These emails can take up valuable space in your inbox and can also pose a security risk as they may contain malicious links or attachments.

    But don't worry, relief is easily available if you only go to the right place. To help you get rid of the annoyance of spam emails, here are some quick tips and tricks that will not just reduce the numbers hitting your account, but also stop you from receiving them in the future. Read on to know how.

    How to avoid spam emails on Gmail

    • Use filters: Gmail's filtering system allows you to automatically categorize and label incoming emails. This will help you find the important emails quickly and segregate spam mail.
    • Mark as spam: If you receive spam, mark it as such. Gmail uses this information to improve its spam filtering.
    • Unsubscribe: Look for the "unsubscribe" link in the spam email and use it to stop future emails from the sender. This will stop you from getting spam emails again at least from that source.
    • Block senders: If you no longer wish to receive emails from a particular sender, you can block them. Also, ensure to mark emails as phishing, if you think the email contains any malicious links or information.
    • Keep your email address private: Be cautious about giving out your email address and try to avoid using it on websites or in situations where it may be sold or shared.
    • Use a strong password: A strong password makes it more difficult for spammers to gain access to your account.
    • Update your security settings: Regularly review and update your account's security settings to ensure maximum protection against spam.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 16:12 IST
