    Don't want to see screenshots in camera folder? Change it THIS way on Samsung Galaxy S23, S21

    Don't want to see screenshots in camera folder? Change it THIS way on Samsung Galaxy S23, S21

    If you are a Samsung smartphone user and want screenshots to have a separate folder, then check these steps. Whether you’re using Samsung Galaxy S23 or S21, this will change your life.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 14 2023, 17:31 IST
    Samsung Galaxy S23 series at a glance: Big specs at iPhone 14 rivalling prices
    image caption
    1/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series has a starting price of Rs. 74999 for the Galaxy S23 and goes up to Rs. 154999 for the top-spec Galaxy S23 Ultra. (HT Tech )
    Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
    2/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series relies on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a boosted performance core. The phones also come with One UI 5.1 based on Android 13. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    3/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 series offers 1750 nits of peak brightness, 120Hz variable refresh rate and in-display fingerprint sensor as standard, The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a QuadHD+ resolution display. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.
    image caption
    5/6 Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a big 5000mAh battery while Galaxy S23 Plus has a 4700mAh battery. The Galaxy S23 has a 3900mAh battery. 
    image caption
    6/6 Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    View all Images
    Know how to set up a different folder for your screenshots on Samsung smartphones. Do it on even the latest Samsung Galaxy S23. (Amritanshu / HT Tech)

    Samsung smartphones are known for their cameras, bright displays and premium software experience. They also benefit from the operating system and framework of Android. Despite this, Samsung smartphones until very recently had a big flaw. Users did not have a separate folder for screenshots. This meant that all screenshots taken in the smartphone ended up in the same folder where all the camera photos were kept. This led to mild frustration because whenever a user had to look for camera photos or screenshots, they had to sift through all of them. However, now with the One UI 5.1, this is going to change. And while the primary beneficiary of this will be the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series, this will affect all Samsung users. So, check out how to take advantage of this.

    Samsung earlier announced that One UI 5.1 update would arrive first on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra after the series launch. After that, the update would be extended to every flagship Samsung device since the Galaxy S20 series. While no announcement has been made for other smartphones, it is likely that they too will get this feature in coming months.

    Samsung One UI 5.1 lets users change screenshot folder

    While it is a small update, there are some important improvements in One UI 5.1. Users will now be able to change color tones and access Samsung's Expert RAW app in a much easier manner than earlier. There are new battery and weather widgets, AR Emoji updates, tweaks in DeX and Samsung Notes and media player support for Wi-Fi speakers using Cast or Spotify Connect. But perhaps the most useful feature among them all is the ability to change the designated screenshot folder and see the changes made in Google Photos app.

    B0BT9FZZKP

    This feature will also enable you to choose whether you want your screenshots to be backed up or not, which earlier was not possible as all the photos went into the same folder. So, if you want to change your screenshot folder, follow these steps.

    How to change the screenshot folder on Samsung smartphones

    Step 1:

    Open settings.
    Step 2:

    Go to Advanced features.
    Step 3:

    Click on Screenshots and screen recorder.
    Step 4:

    Choose the option ‘Save screenshots in’ and go to the DCIM folder on your device.
    Step 5:

    Choose the plus icon and create a new folder named “Screenshots“ or whatever you prefer.
    Step 6:

    Select it and tap on Done.

    First Published Date: 14 Feb, 17:28 IST
