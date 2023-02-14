Don't want to see screenshots in camera folder? Change it THIS way on Samsung Galaxy S23, S21

Samsung smartphones are known for their cameras, bright displays and premium software experience. They also benefit from the operating system and framework of Android. Despite this, Samsung smartphones until very recently had a big flaw. Users did not have a separate folder for screenshots. This meant that all screenshots taken in the smartphone ended up in the same folder where all the camera photos were kept. This led to mild frustration because whenever a user had to look for camera photos or screenshots, they had to sift through all of them. However, now with the One UI 5.1, this is going to change. And while the primary beneficiary of this will be the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series, this will affect all Samsung users. So, check out how to take advantage of this.

Samsung earlier announced that One UI 5.1 update would arrive first on the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra after the series launch. After that, the update would be extended to every flagship Samsung device since the Galaxy S20 series. While no announcement has been made for other smartphones, it is likely that they too will get this feature in coming months.

Samsung One UI 5.1 lets users change screenshot folder

While it is a small update, there are some important improvements in One UI 5.1. Users will now be able to change color tones and access Samsung's Expert RAW app in a much easier manner than earlier. There are new battery and weather widgets, AR Emoji updates, tweaks in DeX and Samsung Notes and media player support for Wi-Fi speakers using Cast or Spotify Connect. But perhaps the most useful feature among them all is the ability to change the designated screenshot folder and see the changes made in Google Photos app.

This feature will also enable you to choose whether you want your screenshots to be backed up or not, which earlier was not possible as all the photos went into the same folder. So, if you want to change your screenshot folder, follow these steps.