Home How To Downloaded iOS 17 update? Alert! Your iPhone has a bug! Just do this now

Downloaded iOS 17 update? Alert! Your iPhone has a bug! Just do this now

Some users who downloaded the iOS 17 update found that their significant locations and iPhone Analytics settings had been toggled back without warning and without their permission.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 17:39 IST
iOS 17
View all Images
According to Apple, “Significant locations are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be read by Apple." (Unsplash)

The release of Apple iOS 17 brought with it a wave of excitement for iPhone users. It was rolled out on September 18 a few days after the Apple event 2023, when it had launched its premium products including theiPhone 15 series and a couple of Apple watches. Along with a huge number of exciting features, iOS 17 has also brought a few bumps on its way. After downloading iOS 17 on their iPhones, some users have reported an unexpected twist – their privacy settings were altered without their consent. Know what this issue is all about.

What's the iOS 17 Privacy Settings issue?

According to a report by 9to5Mac, certain users upgrading to iOS 17 found that their Significant Locations and iPhone Analytics settings had been toggled back on without warning. While this hasn't affected everyone, it's crucial to ensure your privacy settings remain intact. You can restore your privacy settings by following some simple steps. Here's how to check and restore them:

How to restore privacy settings on your iPhone?

1. Access Your Privacy Settings

Open the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to "Privacy & Security."

2. Check Location Services

Under "Location Services," scroll down to "System Services."

3. Verify Significant Locations

Locate the "Significant Locations" option. To access it, you may need to verify your identity using Face ID or your passcode. Once inside, you can disable it.

4. Disable iPhone Analytics

Also within "System Services," you'll find "iPhone Analytics." This can be toggled off without additional verification.

Apple has reacted by saying, “Significant locations are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be read by Apple,” however, security researchers have pointed out that even though this data is stored locally on your device, it can contain detailed information about your whereabouts. The inclusion of this data in analytics, even if anonymized, raises privacy concerns. Many experts recommend turning off both settings.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is investigating the issue and reiterated its commitment to user privacy.

If you've recently upgraded to iOS 17, it's essential to double-check your privacy settings and ensure they match your preferences. Alternatively, you may consider turning off these settings entirely. This precautionary measure may safeguard your privacy in an increasingly tech-oriented world.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 17:04 IST
