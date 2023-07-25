DU B.Tech courses: Check apps to prepare for the entrance exam

The University of Delhi's B.Tech Admission 2023 registration process will conclude today, July 25, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for B.Tech courses through the official DU admission website at admission.uod.ac.in. The application process began on July 6, 2023. For those who are seriously considering taking the DU B.Tech exam, should try and prepare with the help of these apps too.

Please note that the DU B.Tech courses application correction window will open on July 26 and will remain open until July 28, 2023. During this period, candidates can make necessary corrections to their applications, and the preferences will be automatically locked after July 28, 2023.

Application criteria

There are a total of 120 seats available in each B.Tech program. Seat allotments will be made based on program merit, category (UR/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/EWS), and seat availability. The first seat allocation list will be published on August 2, 2023.

To register for DU B.Tech Admission 2023, candidates must provide their JEE Main 2023 application number, applicant's name, and date of birth. The application process can be completed online through the official UOD B.Tech website at engineering.uod.ac.in.

steps to apply for DU B.Tech Admission 2023:

1-Visit the official UOD B.Tech website at engineering.uod.ac.in.

2-Click on the DU B.Tech Admission 2023 link on the homepage.

3-Register and log in to your account.

4-Fill in the application form with the required details.

5-Upload the necessary documents.

6-Make the online payment for the application fees.

7-Click on submit to complete the application process.

8-Download and keep a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Apps to prepare for J

DU will consider JEE scores to provide admissions in the B.Tech courses. It will open more options for JEE aspirants as well as the competition will be lowered a bit. To prepare for JEE, students can take help from these 5 apps

Allen Digital app: It serves as the ideal platform to prepare for competitive exams like JEE.The app provides a perfect blend of engaging video lectures (Recorded & LIVE) with personalized learning aids which enable you to study, practice, and understand concepts easily.

Grasp app by FITJEE: It is an online learning app of FITJEE coaching institute. It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. It offers a wide range of questions and mock tests for JEE preparation.

National Test Abhyaas App: It is mainly for the preparation of the JEE Main exam. Candidates preparing for JEE can access the free mock tests available on the platform. It has been developed by NTA on the advice of the HRD ministry.

Vedantu: It is an online tutoring app. It offers live classes and recorded lectures for JEE preparation. It provides study materials, mock tests, and doubt-solving sessions with expert teachers.

Khan Academy: This app provides various specialised courses for preparation of JEE. It also offers various materials mock tests and live classes.