Home How To DU B.Tech courses: Check apps to prepare for the entrance exam

DU B.Tech courses: Check apps to prepare for the entrance exam

Today is the last date to apply for DU B.Tech courses. Know how to apply.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 25 2023, 19:05 IST
5 best apps for Windows 11 that can enhance your experience
CCleaner: It is a Windows optimizer app that helps you keep your PC working smoothly. This app will automatically search and delete temporary and junk files in your PC and ensures it stays at optimum performance over time. However, You can also manually select areas of your PC to clean junk data.
1/5 CCleaner: It is a Windows optimizer app that helps you keep your PC working smoothly. This app will automatically search and delete temporary and junk files in your PC and ensures it stays at optimum performance over time. However, You can also manually select areas of your PC to clean junk data. (CCleaner)
image caption
2/5 VLC Media Player: It is one of the best media players on Windows. It supports various long-format videos. It can deliver top-notch video encoding and decoding, even on low-end machines. It can also play high-quality HEVC and H.264 videos. (VLC media Player)
image caption
3/5 Internet Download Manager: It is one of the best download manager apps that can speed up downloading process up to 5 times.Users can pause/resume downloads, schedule downloads, bulk download website content, limit downloads, scan downloads for viruses, and much more. (Internet Download Manager)
image caption
4/5 KDE connect: This app helps you link your Android phone to your computer and perform various remote actions right from your Windows 11 desktop. You can also share files across both devices, read and send SMS from your computer, lock your computer, find your phone, and much more. (KDE connect)
image caption
5/5 It is a productivity app developed by Microsoft. It is an in-built app that can help you create your own snap layout, resize images quickly from the context menu, remap keys and shortcuts, access keyboard shortcuts, and much more.  (PowerToys)
B.Tech course
View all Images
DU B.Tech courses: The application correction window will open on July 26 and will remain open until July 28, 2023. (Pexels)

The University of Delhi's B.Tech Admission 2023 registration process will conclude today, July 25, 2023. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for B.Tech courses through the official DU admission website at admission.uod.ac.in. The application process began on July 6, 2023. For those who are seriously considering taking the DU B.Tech exam, should try and prepare with the help of these apps too.

Please note that the DU B.Tech courses application correction window will open on July 26 and will remain open until July 28, 2023. During this period, candidates can make necessary corrections to their applications, and the preferences will be automatically locked after July 28, 2023.

Application criteria

There are a total of 120 seats available in each B.Tech program. Seat allotments will be made based on program merit, category (UR/OBC-NCL/SC/ST/EWS), and seat availability. The first seat allocation list will be published on August 2, 2023.

To register for DU B.Tech Admission 2023, candidates must provide their JEE Main 2023 application number, applicant's name, and date of birth. The application process can be completed online through the official UOD B.Tech website at engineering.uod.ac.in.

steps to apply for DU B.Tech Admission 2023:

1-Visit the official UOD B.Tech website at engineering.uod.ac.in.

2-Click on the DU B.Tech Admission 2023 link on the homepage.

3-Register and log in to your account.

4-Fill in the application form with the required details.

5-Upload the necessary documents.

6-Make the online payment for the application fees.

7-Click on submit to complete the application process.

8-Download and keep a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.

Apps to prepare for J

DU will consider JEE scores to provide admissions in the B.Tech courses. It will open more options for JEE aspirants as well as the competition will be lowered a bit. To prepare for JEE, students can take help from these 5 apps

Allen Digital app: It serves as the ideal platform to prepare for competitive exams like JEE.The app provides a perfect blend of engaging video lectures (Recorded & LIVE) with personalized learning aids which enable you to study, practice, and understand concepts easily.

Grasp app by FITJEE: It is an online learning app of FITJEE coaching institute. It provides personalized test series, study material, and performance analysis. It offers a wide range of questions and mock tests for JEE preparation.

National Test Abhyaas App: It is mainly for the preparation of the JEE Main exam. Candidates preparing for JEE can access the free mock tests available on the platform. It has been developed by NTA on the advice of the HRD ministry.

Vedantu: It is an online tutoring app. It offers live classes and recorded lectures for JEE preparation. It provides study materials, mock tests, and doubt-solving sessions with expert teachers.

Khan Academy: This app provides various specialised courses for preparation of JEE. It also offers various materials mock tests and live classes.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jul, 19:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets