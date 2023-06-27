ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: The 73rd Ashes series is underway. Australia won the 1st Test match with 27 balls left in the final session of day 5 with just 2 wickets in hand. After such a close match, England would be ready for a comeback in the 2nd Test. On the other hand, this presents a grand occasion for Australia to increase the lead and get closer to defending the trophy. With both teams seemingly in good form, it can be difficult to assess those who have a chance to perform better than others in the first Test. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

The first Test match witnessed Australia's Usman Khawaja scoring the highest runs with 141 runs and Pat Cummins had the best bowling figures with 4 wickets taken in an innings and giving away only 63 runs. England's Joe Root and Ollie Robinson also were able to perform well, but in a losing cause.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Dream11 prediction: Time, venue, and pitch report

The second Test match between England and Australia will begin tomorrow, June 28 at 3:30 PM IST. The match will continue between June 28 - July 2. The game will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in St John's Wood, London, England.

The pitch at Lord's is a well-balanced pitch that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. It is generally a good batting wicket, but it can also provide some assistance to pacers early on. The average first innings score at Lord's is around 300 runs. Lord's is typically a dry and hard pitch, with a good amount of grass. The weather conditions can also play a role, with overcast conditions helping to swing the ball for seamers.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Dream11 predictions: Playing XI

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jonathan Bairstow (wk). Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, James Anderson

Australia (probable): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test Dream11 predictions: High-value players

England: Joe Root, Stuart Broad, and Josh Tongue are expected to be crucial for their team.

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Nathon Lyon, and Marnus Labuschagne can play important innings for their team.