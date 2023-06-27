Home How To ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test live streaming: When, where to watch historic tie online

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test live streaming: When, where to watch historic tie online

The 2nd Test match of the historic Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia is set to take place and it will be live-streamed online, along with a live TV broadcast. Know when, where to watch ENG vs AUS live streaming online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 17:29 IST
Catch all the action of the Ashes 2023 2nd Test match between England and Australia online. (AFP)
Catch all the action of the Ashes 2023 2nd Test match between England and Australia online. (AFP)

Australia won the 1st Test of Ashes 2023 by a slim margin of 2 wickets on Day 5. Despite valiant efforts by Joe Root, the England side could not rescue the match and lost to a terrific Australian side, spearheaded by Usman Khawaja, who was also declared the player of the match with a 141-run knock in the 1st innings and 65 runs in the second innings. Thus, the 2nd Test match of the 73rd Men's Ashes series ended in a victory for Australia. This year, the series is taking place in England and it is the 37th Ashes series to be played in the country. Australia are the current holders of the trophy.

The 2nd Test match is set to take place soon and if you want to catch the historic encounter between England and Australia, then know when, and where you can watch the live stream online.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Where will it be played?

Ashes 2023 2nd Test match between England and Australia will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The teams have played each other 37 times at this venue with England winning 7 matches and Australia winning 15 matches. The rest of the 15 matches have ended in a draw.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: When will it be played?

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 2nd Test match live streaming will begin tomorrow, June 28 at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST. The match will take place between June 28 - July 2.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Live Streaming

The 2nd encounter between England and Australia will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Sony LIV provides monthly, half-yearly, and yearly subscriptions to choose from.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 17:28 IST
Tags:
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets