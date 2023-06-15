ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Dream11 prediction: Check fantasy cricket tips, playing XI, pitch report, more

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Dream11 prediction: In just one day, the 73rd Men's Ashes series will begin with the 1st Test match between England and Australia. The series is taking place in England and will mark the 37th Ashes series to be played in the country. The visitors are the current holders of the Ashes and have momentum in their favor after beating India to claim the World Test Championships. On the other hand, England, under coach Brendan McCullum, have also made a lot of noise with their new ‘bazball' approach in test cricket. With both teams seemingly in good form, it can be difficult to assess those who have a chance to perform better than others in the first test. If you want to build a team that fetches you the highest points in your online fantasy cricket team, check out the detailed Dream11 team today below.

History of The Ashes

Ashes is the biennial test cricket series played between Australia and England. The term originated in a satirical obituary published in a British newspaper called The Sporting Times after Australia won its first Test match on English soil in 1882. The obituary stated that English cricket had died, and "the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia".

The word ‘ashes' again appeared during the 1882-83 test series between the two nations played in Australia. The English captain at the time, Ivo Bligh, gave a statement saying England's cricket team will “regain those ashes”. Subsequently, the series was dubbed “quest to regain the Ashes” by the media. England won the series and ‘The Ashes' was born.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Dream11 predictions: Time, venue, and pitch report

The first Test match between England and Australia will begin tomorrow, June 16 at 3:30 PM IST. The match will continue between June 16 - June 20. The game will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston, England.

The wicket at Edgbaston offers bowlers a fair amount of movement, presenting favorable conditions to take early wickets. As the match progresses into the second and third days, batters gain some advantage. The captain winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first in order to exert early pressure on the opposing team's batting lineup.

Among the 54 Tests held at Edgbaston, a total of 15 matches have concluded in a draw, while touring sides have managed to secure victory in just 10 matches at this venue.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Dream11 predictions: Playing XI

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonathan Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, and James Anderson.

Australia (probable): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Dream11 predictions: High-value players

England: Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, and James Anderson are expected to be crucial for their team.

Australia: Steven Smith, David Warner, and Pat Cummins can be important innings for their team.