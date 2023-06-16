Home How To ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 live: When, where to watch historic encounter online

The historic Ashes 2023 encounter between England and Australia will be live-streamed along with a live TV broadcast. Know when, where to watch ENG vs AUS online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 16 2023, 13:08 IST
Catch all the action of the Ashes 2023 match between England and Australia online. (REUTERS)
Catch all the action of the Ashes 2023 match between England and Australia online. (REUTERS)

Ashes is the biennial test cricket series played between Australia and England. The term originated in a satirical obituary published in a British newspaper called The Sporting Times after Australia won its first Test match on English soil in 1882. The obituary stated that English cricket had died, and "the body will be cremated and the ashes taken to Australia". The 73rd Men's Ashes series will begin with the 1st Test match between England and Australia. The series is taking place in England and will mark the 37th Ashes series to be played in the country. Australia are the current holders of the trophy and will face an England side coached by Brendan McCullum.

If you want to catch the historic encounter of Ashes 2023 between England and Australia, then know when, and where you can watch the match online.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Where will it be played?

The historic Ashes 2023 returns to Britain after a period of four years. It will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Edgbaston, England. Among the 54 Tests held at Edgbaston, a total of 15 matches have concluded in a draw, while touring sides have managed to secure victory in just 10 matches at this venue.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: When will it be played?

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 live streaming will begin today, June 16 at 3:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 3:00 PM IST. The match will continue between June 16 - June 20.

ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023: Live Streaming

The encounter between England and Australia will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more.

Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Sony LIV provides monthly, 6-month, and yearly subscriptions to choose from.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets