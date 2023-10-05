Icon
ENG vs NZ World Cup live score and streaming: When, where to watch ODI match online

The ICC Men’s World Cup kicks off today, October 5, with England taking on New Zealand. Know when, and where you can watch all the action of the match and catch the live score online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 05 2023, 12:45 IST
Watch the ENG vs NZ World Cup match online. Know live score and streaming details. (AP)
Watch the ENG vs NZ World Cup match online. Know live score and streaming details. (AP)

ENG vs NZ World Cup live score and streaming: ICC Men's Cricket World Cup kicks off today! After months of preparation, 10 teams will take part in the 48-match tournament that will see just one take the trophy to become the best ODI team in the world of cricket. This time around, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is taking place in India and could give the Indian team a home advantage, as they aim to win the trophy for the 3rd time, after successes in 1983 and 2011. However, the Australian team will be one of the favourites as they have the most world cup wins in history. The Men in Blue will be hoping to perform better than they did at the 2019 World Cup when they bowed out suffering defeat at the hands of New Zealand.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup begins today, October 5, with current holders England set to take on New Zealand, whom they also faced in the World Cup final in 2019. While England would be hoping to get a perfect start to their title defense, New Zealand will be looking to take revenge for the defeat in the final.

If you wish to watch the match from the comfort of your home, know when and where you can catch the live score and watch the match online via live streaming.

ENG vs NZ World Cup live score and streaming: When will the match take place?

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup's 1st ODI between England and New Zealand will take place today, October 5. The match will kick off at 2:00 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before the match, at 1:30 PM IST.

ENG vs NZ World Cup live score and streaming: Where will the match take place?

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is being held in India this year. The England vs New Zealand match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is the world's largest cricket stadium with a seating capacity of 132000 spectators. The World Cup 1st ODI encounter between England and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India.

ENG vs NZ World Cup live score and streaming: Where to watch match online

The England vs New Zealand ICC Men's World Cup match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and more. Do note that you will need a subscription to the service, of which Disney+ Hotstar provides ample subscription options to choose from.

First Published Date: 05 Oct, 11:19 IST
    Icon