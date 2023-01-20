EPFO epassbook is back; know how to check EPF balance online

EPFO has clarified that its epassbook facility is working fine now. Meanwhile, people who want to check their EPF balance can check the step-by-step guide for the same here.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on January 18, 2023, informed that their epassbook facility is working fine now. EPFO gave the update after receiving complaints of the website not opening from several users. Replying to users on Twitter, the EPFO said, "Dear member, https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login is working now." Some of the users also stated that their EPF interest had not been credited.

Notably, this was not the first time when users have raised questions about the software update and technical glitches on the platform. The Finance Ministry had in October 2022 said that the reason behind the delay in EPF interest credit was a software upgrade. Meanwhile, it can be known that with the help of epassbook, EPFO members can view their balance online. You will be able to see the entries of subscriber and company contributions for each month along with pension outgo mentioned on the epassbook.

Also, if you want to check your EPF balance, you can do so by visiting EPFO's website, UMANG APP, via SMS, or via a missed call. Check the step-by-step guide here.

How to check PF Balance via EPFO portal Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO or click on the link- www.epfindia.gov.in. Step 2: Select 'Our Services' tab and click on 'For Employees'. Step 3: Click on 'Member Passbook' and enter your UAN and password. Step 4: Once you do so you will be able to see your passbook. It can be noted that people who have worked in more than one organisation will have different member IDs to choose from.

How to check PF balance via Umang App

For checking PF Balance via Umang App, you will first have to download the app and then log in by entering your UAN and OTP (one-time password) to check the PF account balance.

How to check EPF balance via SMS service

You can check your PF balance by sending a text message (SMS) to 7738299899 by typing 'EPFOHO UAN ENG' using your registered mobile number with the UAN (Universal Account Number). It can be noted that the last three digits of the message represents the language in which you want to receive the message.

How to check EPF balance via Missed call

Registered users can give a missed call to 011-22901406 from their UAN registered mobile number after which they will receive an SMS with details of the PF account balance.