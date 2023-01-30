    Trending News

    EPFO members can transfer their EPF account online with ease; check steps here

    EPF account can be transferred online by following a few simple steps. Check the complete guide here.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 30 2023, 12:28 IST
    EPF account
    Check the complete guide to transfer EPF account online here. (EPFO)
    EPF account
    Check the complete guide to transfer EPF account online here. (EPFO)

    The private sector may be leading in providing great online customer services, but the government is not too far behind either. This applies to the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) too. This pension scheme has taken several steps to ease the process of availing its services online. Transferring of Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts online is one of them. This has been done to make the process easier and more comfortable for EPFO members.

    An EPF account helps monetarily during retirement years. After you are employed, every month you need to contribute a part of your salary towards your EPF. So, knowing about its various processes is important. Here, we explain one such process- how you can transfer your EPF account. You can transfer your EPF account online anytime from anywhere.

    The EPFO has informed about the steps using which its members can transfer an EPF account online. You can check out the process for transferring the EPF account online using UAN details here. You need to simply log in at the EPFO portal or EPFO member portal and follow the process. However, it is also important for you to know the reason why there is a need to transfer an EPF account. You need to do so if you switch or change your job. You will then have to transfer your PF account from the earlier employer to the present employer.

    EPFO members can go to the EPFO member portal — unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and transfer EPF account online by just logging in. Also, know that the UAN is allotted by EPFO and it is important to link all EPF accounts under a single UAN.

    Transfer EPF account online: Steps to follow

    Step 1:

    Visit the 'Unified Member Portal' by clicking on the link- https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/ and login with UAN and password.
    Step 2:

    Go to 'online services' and then tap on 'One Member One EPF Account (Transfer Request)'.
    Step 3:

    You will then have to verify 'Personal Information' and 'PF Account' for present employment.
    Step 4:

    Then tap on 'Get Details', and PF account details of previous employment would appear.
    Step 5:

    Choose either 'Previous Employer' or 'Present Employer' for attesting form.
    Step 6:

    Click on 'Get OTP' to receive OTP on a UAN registered mobile number. Enter 'OTP' and click 'Submit'.

    First Published Date: 30 Jan, 12:28 IST
