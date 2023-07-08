Facing iPhone battery health problems? Know if it needs to be replaced

Is your iPhone battery health noticeably deteriorating? This can be due to several reasons. Maybe you have been using your iPhone for too many years, downloaded too many of those battery-degrading apps or perhaps, your gaming sessions are too long. Needless to say, poor battery performance can impact productivity and stop you from doing so many things on your smartphone because you don't want it to die on you when you are outside your home or office. Apple says that rechargeable batteries, being consumable items have a limited time span. You can charge them just so many times, before they start slowing down. And over time, their capacity and performance gradually diminish, which ultimately suggests you go for a replacement. As batteries mature, they can affect the performance of your iPhone.

So, if you are dealing with iPhone's battery performance, then it is high time that you check its health. Yes, your iPhone records the battery health, which is crucial to make a decision on whether you need to replace the battery. Read on to know how to check your iPhone battery health.

How to check iPhone's battery health

Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

Slide down and tap the Battery option.

Then tap Battery Health & Charging.

It will show information about your battery's capacity, peak performance, and whether your battery needs to be serviced.

Time to replace your iPhone's battery?

Based on this information, you can decide whether your iPhone battery needs a replacement or not. Apple says that a normal battery is designed to retain up to 80 percent of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles when operating under normal conditions. So, if your battery dropped below 80 percent, then you may need to consider a replacing it.

However, if your battery is fine, but you face battery issues, then there is no need for replacement. Instead, you can try some simple tips to boost the battery performance of your iPhone.

Tips to boost iPhone's battery