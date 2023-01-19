    Trending News

    Home How To FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Wales Live Streaming Today: Watch Live Action Online, TV

    FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Wales Live Streaming Today: Watch Live Action Online, TV

    FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Wales Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports Network and more.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 11:59 IST
    India vs Wales live stream
    Watch FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Wales live stream online. (PTI)
    Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 India vs Wales Live Streaming: The 2023 edition of FIH Hockey World Cup is well underway. India have had an encouraging start to the tournament with a win in their first match against Spain followed by a draw against England. Though England and India have the same points on the board, England top the table with a greater goal difference while India occupy the 2nd spot. Spain beat Wales 5-1 in their previous game to take the 3rd spot while Wales took the last spot. India now face Wales in a thrilling encounter today, January 19.

    Where will the India vs Wales match be played?

    India vs Wales will take place at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. India vs Wales will be streamed online along with the Live TV broadcast.

    When will the India vs Wales match be played?

    The encounter between India and Wales will take place today, January 19 at 7:00 PM IST. India vs Wales Live Streaming is available online on Disney+ Hotstar. Hockey fans can catch all the action of the India vs Wales Live Streaming Live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network channels.

    India vs Wales Live Streaming: How to watch Hockey World Cup 2023 match online

    India vs Wales Live Streaming will be telecast live on Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels.

    India vs Wales Live match will be streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can catch it live from your smartphones and other mobile devices, as well as on PCs via web browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, Mozilla Firefox and more. However, there is a catch. To stream Disney+ Hotstar, you will need a subscription to the service.

    Fortunately, Disney+ Hotstar have ample subscription options to choose from. The cheapest Disney+ Hotstar plan begins at Rs. 499 per year. However, do note that this is available for mobile devices only and you can only stream in HD 720p quality. If you wish to stream in Full HD, there is an option to upgrade to the higher quality Full HD resolution by subscribing to the higher priced plans. You not only get a bump in quality, but this subscription will also remove ads.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 11:58 IST
