Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Apple has introduced crossword puzzles through the iOS 17 update in iPhone 15. Here is how you can start playing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 07 2023, 16:59 IST
Now, you can enjoy thrilling crossword puzzles in the Apple News Plus app. (Apple)

Apple has brought various exciting features to iOS 17 this year. Some of them have immense fun and utility value. If you are someone who is a die-hard fan of crossword puzzles, then there is great news for you. Through the iOS 17 update, Apple has added crossword puzzles to the Apple News Plus service. Now, you can play crossword puzzles on your iPhone 15. You will also get a 5x5 grid, also known as Crossword Mini. Notably, Apple never introduced this feature in iPhones before. Read here to learn more about these fun games and how you can actually start playing.

Crossword Puzzles in iOS 17

Apple is now providing a daily crossword puzzle in the Apple News Plus app. The most interesting part is that if you miss a puzzle on any day, you can play it again in the archive of the past puzzles in the app.

In case you are interested, know that it will cost you. According to a report by Tom's Guide, the monthly subscription charge for the Apple News Plus App is $12.99. So, if you are passionate enough about crossword puzzles, you will have to pay this amount. If you have never used the News Plus App before, follow these steps to play your favorite crossword puzzle:

How to find the Crossword Puzzle?

1- The first and foremost step is to launch the Apple News Plus app. After launching the news app, tap on the ‘Following tab'. You will find this tab on the right corner of the news app.

2-After going to the ‘Following Tab' go to the puzzles on the top. Tap on the puzzles and you will be navigated to the main Puzzles page. You will find the daily puzzles there along with the past puzzles in the archives.

3- Please keep in mind that you will only be able to play the crossword puzzles if you have subscribed to the Apple News Plus app beforehand. If you haven't subscribed to it yet, you will see a signup option in the News Plus app.

4- Tap on the Get Started button, and you will find a free month of service. After that follow the instructions on the screen to complete your purchase.

5- After paying the required amount, you will be able to play the crossword puzzle. You will find an exciting puzzle every day in your Apple News Plus app.

First Published Date: 07 Nov, 16:56 IST
