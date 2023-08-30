Home How To Forgot an important meeting? Save yourself the embarrassment, try out Calendly app

Forgot an important meeting? Save yourself the embarrassment, try out Calendly app

A very busy schedule can make you forget important events and meetings. Know how you can utilize the Calendly app to ensure you don't get embarrassed again.

You are not alone when you shame-facedly tell your boss, “I was caught up in some work and forgot to join the meeting”. There are many of us who can not stay abreast of tasks and a bunch of meetings at the same time. However, we can not take this lightly and should actively find ways to manage work and meetings together. Therefore, if you need help, then we have an amazing scheduling app called Calendly that will aid you in staying organized and not forgetting meetings, appointments, and events. Check out what the Calendly app is about and how to use it.

What is Calendly?

Calendly is a useful app that enables users to schedule appointments, meetings, and events. It eliminates the need for sending multiple emails and messages to confirm the exact timing. Users can simply share their calendars with their colleagues and friends to let them know of their available slots. Also, it is not necessary that with whom you are sharing the calendar must have the app to access the details.

This app allows the invitees to have a clear understanding of your free timing slots and they can schedule meetings based on what suits you and them the best. This app will also help avoid any unnecessary discussions and confusion.

How to schedule meetings and events on Calendly

  1. The first thing you need to do is create your account in the app with all the necessary details it asks you to fill

2. Now, connect your calendar with the app. You can Google Calendar, Office 365 Calendar, iCloud Calendar, and more.

3. Additionally, you can also connect your video conferencing tools.

4. On the Calendly app, you can then create an event from the Event Type. You can choose the time and slot of the meeting.

5. Then you have to add details of the event such as name, description and location.

6. Once done, you'll find a link on the Event Type tab. Copy the link and share it with invitees so that can keep a tab of your important events.

Note that when the invitees try to schedule a meeting on your free slots, they will be asked for their name and email address. When scheduled, both of the parties will get a confirmation mail.

