 Game-winning BGMI tips: Know how you can master the battlefield like a pro | How-to
Home How To Game-winning BGMI tips: Know how you can master the battlefield like a pro

Game-winning BGMI tips: Know how you can master the battlefield like a pro

Check out the game-winning BGMI tips to become a pro on the battlefield.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 09:39 IST
BGMI
These game-winning BGMI tips will sharpen and improve gameplay. (BGMI)
BGMI
These game-winning BGMI tips will sharpen and improve gameplay. (BGMI)

BGMI tips: Have you just started playing Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and struggling to maintain your winning streak? Worry not because, every new player on the battlefield struggles to understand the gaming tactics. If you want to master BGMI and become a pro, follow the game-winning tips to improve your gameplay and practice. While it takes some time to get hold of the gaming setup, regular practice and smart skills will help you earn chicken dinner along the way. Check out these BGMI tips to improve gameplay on the battlefield to start playing like a pro.

BGMI tips: Game-winning strategies

Drop location: The crucial decision a player needs to make is the landing location. While there are several maps and locations, choose the low-risk drop location to avoid early battles. Early battles are intense fights with not enough supplies and it can get players in immense trouble.

We are on WhatsApp Channels. Click to join. 

Positioning: Your BGMI gaming positions will define how smartly you make moves. Positioning plays a pivotal role in the battlefield, therefore, always prioritize that you are protective location with cover. Make sure to avoid standing on the window of the building or staying in the open as you can be sniped from any direction.

Aim and accuracy: BGMI is all about making accurate kills with precise aim. Therefore, invest your time practising your aiming skills to get the headshot and knock the enemy at once. A pro player should master various ranges of shooting.

Situational awareness: A player must understand the game mechanics and know how the battlefield works. As BGMI provides real-time war experience, one must be aware of the sound cues and be ready for unexpected battles.

Practice: Lastly, if you want to start your BGMI gaming journey like a pro player then you must start practising the game. The game provides various battleground and Arena training for players to shape their skills for any situation.

These are some of the game-winning strategies which every player should integrate into their game to sharpen their gaming skills. Try to play strategically with the help of the mentioned tips and see how your gameplay improves with time and practice. You will slowly get a grasp of the game and the setting to make your own smart moves.

You can also get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go to the official BGMI website, enter your character ID, paste the redemption code and claim the in-game rewards.

Also, read these top stories today:

Deepfakes On The Rise! A finance worker in Hong Kong transferred more than $25 million to scammers after they posed as his colleagues on a video call, marking perhaps the biggest known corporate fraud using deepfake technology to date. Know how to spot deepfakes here.

Meta Urged to Rethink Its Policy! Facebook owner Meta's policies on manipulated media have been criticized as 'incoherent' and insufficient by an oversight board. Dive in here.

Tech Layoffs Continue!  The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024. Find out more here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Feb, 09:13 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Facebook
How-to guide: Adjusting Facebook friend request settings on computer, iPhone or Android
BGMI
BGMI tips: How to locate prone enemies on the ground and attack smartly to win chicken dinner
Oura Ring
Oura Ring unveils new stress management feature; Know how it will work on this smart ring
Google Pixel 8
Google announces AirDrop-like feature called Quick Share for Pixel phones; Know how it will work
what_2_1705315672178
WhatsApp Web to roll out chat lock feature; Know how it will work

Editor’s Pick

Halo AI headband
Halo AI headband lets you control your dreams! Get lucid dreams on demand
artificial intelligence
AI model trained to learn through child's eyes and ears in a new research
AI
Europe within reach of landmark AI rules after nod from EU countries
Microsoft
Inside a new era for Microsoft — and the gaming industry in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Just Figured Out How to Continue Investing In AI and Metaverse

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Krafton India
BGMI-owner Krafton India launches pre-registration for Garuda Saga, its debut Indian-themed game
GTA 5
GTA V Xbox Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for Xbox Series X/S
GTA V
GTA V PS5 Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS5, PS4
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date tipped! Next Grand Theft Auto game could launch in early 2025
Government of Karnataka
Government of Karnataka announces digital detox initiative to bring in a responsible gaming environment

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets