Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 14: Unlock exclusive rainbow dreams and fantasy bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 14: Unlock exclusive rainbow dreams and fantasy bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 14: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 14 2023, 06:17 IST
Icon
Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire, Garena Free Fire Max
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 14: Free Fire MAX players are in for a treat this October 14th as a brand-new Lucky Royale called "Unicorn Ring" debuts. Themed around the enchanting Unicorn Rage, this Lucky Royale offers rare and cosmetic items, and we've got the lowdown on how to score the mesmerizing Rainbow Dreams and Fantastic Fantasy bundles.

The Unicorn Ring Lucky Royale in Free Fire MAX graces our screens from October 12th to October 25th, spanning two exciting weeks where players can spin the wheel to snatch up irresistible bundles and other coveted rewards. Not only that, but it also dishes out exclusive Unicorn Rage-themed gun skins. A single spin can be yours for just 20 diamonds, or you can indulge in an 11-spin bundle for 200 diamonds.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Getting your hands on these incredible rewards is a breeze with these simple steps:

Step 1: Fire up your Free Fire MAX game on your trusty smartphone and navigate to the enticing Unicorn Ring Lucky Royale section.

Step 2: Once inside, you'll be greeted by a spinning page, offering you the choice of 1 spin or a tantalizing 10+1 spins.

Step 3: As you take your chance at the wheel, you'll be rewarded with Universal Ring Tokens and other exciting loot. Don't forget to head over to the Exchange section to redeem these tokens and claim your well-earned items.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 14

  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • MHM5D8ZQZP22
  • U8S47JGJH5MG
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 06:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 6 release date tipped by analyst! Know when it could launch
BGMI
BGMI tips: Top 5 loot-loaded drop locations revealed
GTA
GTA 6 release date, trailer, gameplay, and leaks: Everything a die-hard fan should know
Fortnite
Fortnite introduces creator-made maps in Halloween update
Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon