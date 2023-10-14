Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 14: Unlock exclusive rainbow dreams and fantasy bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 14: Free Fire MAX players are in for a treat this October 14th as a brand-new Lucky Royale called "Unicorn Ring" debuts. Themed around the enchanting Unicorn Rage, this Lucky Royale offers rare and cosmetic items, and we've got the lowdown on how to score the mesmerizing Rainbow Dreams and Fantastic Fantasy bundles.

The Unicorn Ring Lucky Royale in Free Fire MAX graces our screens from October 12th to October 25th, spanning two exciting weeks where players can spin the wheel to snatch up irresistible bundles and other coveted rewards. Not only that, but it also dishes out exclusive Unicorn Rage-themed gun skins. A single spin can be yours for just 20 diamonds, or you can indulge in an 11-spin bundle for 200 diamonds.

Getting your hands on these incredible rewards is a breeze with these simple steps:

Step 1: Fire up your Free Fire MAX game on your trusty smartphone and navigate to the enticing Unicorn Ring Lucky Royale section.

Step 2: Once inside, you'll be greeted by a spinning page, offering you the choice of 1 spin or a tantalizing 10+1 spins.

Step 3: As you take your chance at the wheel, you'll be rewarded with Universal Ring Tokens and other exciting loot. Don't forget to head over to the Exchange section to redeem these tokens and claim your well-earned items.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 14

PACJJTUA29UU

FFBCLQ6S7W25

TJ57OSSDN5AP

R9UVPEYJOXZX

FF11NJN5YS3E

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

SARG886AV5GR

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

MCPW3D28VZD6

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MHM5D8ZQZP22

U8S47JGJH5MG

FF11NJN5YS3E

MSJX8VM25B95

FF9MJ31CXKRG

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

