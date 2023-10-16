Icon
Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 16: Play FF Max event with guildmates to win rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 16: Play FF Max event with guildmates to win rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16: Players can earn amazing in-game items for free with the help of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes! Check them out below.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 16 2023, 06:36 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
icon View all Images
Grab fantastic freebies with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16: In Free Fire Max, a world of exciting events and activities has been unveiled recently, offering players the chance to enrich their gaming experience. If you're part of the no top-up community, this is your golden opportunity to get in on the action and seize some fantastic rewards.

Here is a significant game update that brings valuable rewards within your grasp. Curious to know more? Let's discover the details of this event, its guidelines, and how you can add these rewards to your collection without spending a dime.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Play with Guildmates and Win Free Rewards

Free Fire Max is now hosting the "Play With Guildmates" event, an exciting opportunity for you to team up with your guildmates and earn fantastic in-game rewards. If you're unsure about the specifics of the event, don't worry, we've got you covered with clear instructions.

The "Play With Guildmates" event is straightforward: play games with a guildmate to claim your free rewards. However, there's one crucial detail you must keep in mind - the event has a deadline. You can participate in the "Play With Guildmates" event and earn rewards until October 26, 2023. This means you have until that date to secure your rewards and add them to your Vault.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16

  • ZHM9DKG3SG8RFSPJ
  • 7QJQPUKFGGAWWGZZ
  • M5KMMVXSXVPQJAVM
  • VUNA4TQNDUFCHUYS
  • G9EEDPCQ4NLXTDMR
  • GBPMPZTYCCHYCXFG
  • LCBRGHDYWZBT88C9
  • TT2GXJ2CY3Y9YK69
  • AKN9AZRMM275JK9P
  • PUSKE37DXB9VTSBT
  • YW2MB79UGLBHSVBH
  • 29YBX5TW8JXBNJEJ
  • SQRJ394HRKFTWSUB
  • 9673474Z7F3D479G
  • GPHT3VSH8WHSSDH2
  • 2E8RTSDE2JCYQCHM
  • PPR9X8U785Q7N4X3
  • USWU58M3WT9MPYV6
  • 2WKG85659ZV3HH6M

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any update from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 06:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Microsoft
Microsoft spent 2 years trying to buy Activision Blizzard. For Xbox CEO, that was the easy part
Geoguessr
Where am I? Gaming whizzes put geography on the map
Pokemon GO
Van Gogh Museum scraps Pokemon cards over safety concerns
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon