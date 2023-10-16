Garena Free Fire MAX Codes for October 16: Play FF Max event with guildmates to win rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16: In Free Fire Max, a world of exciting events and activities has been unveiled recently, offering players the chance to enrich their gaming experience. If you're part of the no top-up community, this is your golden opportunity to get in on the action and seize some fantastic rewards.

Here is a significant game update that brings valuable rewards within your grasp. Curious to know more? Let's discover the details of this event, its guidelines, and how you can add these rewards to your collection without spending a dime.

Play with Guildmates and Win Free Rewards

Free Fire Max is now hosting the "Play With Guildmates" event, an exciting opportunity for you to team up with your guildmates and earn fantastic in-game rewards. If you're unsure about the specifics of the event, don't worry, we've got you covered with clear instructions.

The "Play With Guildmates" event is straightforward: play games with a guildmate to claim your free rewards. However, there's one crucial detail you must keep in mind - the event has a deadline. You can participate in the "Play With Guildmates" event and earn rewards until October 26, 2023. This means you have until that date to secure your rewards and add them to your Vault.

Moving on to redeem codes, if you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16

ZHM9DKG3SG8RFSPJ

7QJQPUKFGGAWWGZZ

M5KMMVXSXVPQJAVM

VUNA4TQNDUFCHUYS

G9EEDPCQ4NLXTDMR

GBPMPZTYCCHYCXFG

LCBRGHDYWZBT88C9

TT2GXJ2CY3Y9YK69

AKN9AZRMM275JK9P

PUSKE37DXB9VTSBT

YW2MB79UGLBHSVBH

29YBX5TW8JXBNJEJ

SQRJ394HRKFTWSUB

9673474Z7F3D479G

GPHT3VSH8WHSSDH2

2E8RTSDE2JCYQCHM

PPR9X8U785Q7N4X3

USWU58M3WT9MPYV6

2WKG85659ZV3HH6M

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for October 16: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

