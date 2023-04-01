Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 1, 2023: Last chance to win rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 1, 2023: Last chance to win rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 1: Amazing rare costumes, bundles, diamond vouchers and more can be claimed through these redeem codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 01 2023, 10:13 IST
Know all about the Garena Free Fire transactions that you can make while playing the game. (Garena Free Fire Website)
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 1: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fist. And the game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check details below.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has announced details around Token Wheel. The tweet said, “Get the Fiery Fantasy Bundle now in Token Wheel with a chance to win many other rewards: Music Sparks Scythe, Bonebruiser Scorch Bundle, Gloo Wall - Bonebruiser Scorch. Available from today until April 7th”. 

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 1

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware about before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with the expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's codes below:

  1. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  2. V427K98RUCHZ
  3. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  4. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  5. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  6. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  7. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  8. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  9. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  10. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  11. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  12. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  13. HNC95435FAGJ
  14. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  15. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  16. MCPW3D28VZD6
  17. EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for April 1

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 10:12 IST
