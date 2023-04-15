Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15, 2023: Do not miss out on free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15, 2023: Do not miss out on free diamonds

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15:

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 15 2023, 08:03 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Vsit Garena Free Fire redemption website to get free rewards today. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: It can sometimes be a frustrating experience to not win any games in a while. At times like these, it is always important to take a break from the game and not let the frustration seep in. Luckily, you can get yourself a break while playing the game itself. With the different game modes, you can always find something fun to do. Whether these are strategic squad games or the ones where you go on a killing spree, they all work the same to give you a breather and help you calm down. And then, you can claim these redeem codes to get yourself a nice-looking costume before you get back to the grind. Know how to claim them below.

But before we get into the nitty-gritty of redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has brought an exciting challenge for you. The tweet said, “It's time for Free Fire's weekly update and we've got some awesome collections for you! Top up only 1 diamond to grab Runestone Hyperbook and Magical Lamp emote from Faded Wheel this Friday. Plus, this Saturday the K.O. Fist is back, get ready to punch your way to victory".

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15

The redeem codes in Free Fire are shared by the developers as a token of appreciation towards the community. These codes, packed in a 12-digit unique alphanumeric structure, contain in-game items ranging from skins for glue walls, backpacks, parachutes, and loot crates as well as costumes, grenade animations, emotes, and even diamonds and premium bundles. To claim them, one only has to submit the codes on the redemption website.

There is no limit to how many codes a player can claim but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. Further, the codes come with a validity of 12-18 hours, so players should try to claim them as soon as they can.

Today's redeem codes can be found below:

  1. V427K98RUCHZ
  2. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  3. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  4. FFCMCPSBN9CU
  5. FFBBCVQZ4MWA
  6. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  7. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  8. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  9. MCPW2D2WKWF2
  10. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  11. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  12. HNC95435FAGJ
  13. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  14. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  15. MCPW3D28VZD6
  16. EYH2W3XK8UPG

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for April 15

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 15 Apr, 08:02 IST
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer

