Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20, 2023: Do not delay, win lucky prizes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: You can win bundles, diamond vouchers, skins, weapon crates, pets and new characters. Don’t forget to claim today’s rewards.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 08:05 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Free Fire Max
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved.
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.  
If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.
Garena Free Fire MAX
However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:
Garena Free Fire MAX
To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max.
Garena Free Fire MAX
After that tap on the "Install" option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.
Garena Free Fire MAX
Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.
Garena Free Fire
View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: Grab freebies now with the help of the codes given here.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20: Do you only focus on your HP during the game or do you also focus on the EP? Ethical Power (EP) is a crucial tool that can keep you from dying during combat. If the EP bar is full, the player recovers HP passively without any other aids. So, keeping it high means even during the battle, if you take a few shots, you can recover and eliminate your opponents. And all you need to do for this is eat as many mushrooms as you can before getting into a fight. Now, before you get on the game to test out this strategy, you should also claim today's redeem codes. Know how to do it below.

But before that, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has presented another offer. The tweet said, “Collect tokens from the Rune Limited Edition event through daily missions. Get your hands on the Prismatic Warrior Bundle for a limited time only”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 20

Know what redeem codes are before you begin claiming these rewards. The redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where each code contains a special reward. These rewards are in-game items ranging from skins, accessories, costumes, free diamonds, premium bundles and more. And claiming them is super easy. You just need to go to the official redemption website and submit the code. A step-by-step guide has been given at the bottom.

But there are some rules when it comes to claiming these codes. First, while there is no upper limit to how many codes you can claim, the same code cannot be claimed twice by any player. Second, the codes come with an expiration timeline of 12-18 hours, so players are recommended to claim their rewards before that. Finally, some codes can be region-restricted, so make sure to claim as many codes as possible to not miss out on any rewards.

Check today's codes:

  1. NPYFATT3HGSQ
  2. FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  3. MCPW3D28VZD6
  4. BR43FMAPYEZZ
  5. 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  6. HNC95435FAGJ
  7. EYH2W3XK8UPG
  8. XZJZE25WEFJJ
  9. UVX9PYZV54AC
  10. FFCMCPSEN5MX
  11. FFCMCPSJ99S3
  12. MCPW2D1U3XA3
  13. ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  14. FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  15. V427K98RUCHZ
  16. MCPW2D2WKWF2

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for April 20

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 08:04 IST
