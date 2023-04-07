Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 7: Get awesome weapons, skins and more

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 7: Want to take advantage of special in-game items in Garena Free Fire MAX to boost your gameplay without spending real money? Use these redeem codes and get free exclusive rewards today! Developers of Garena Free Fire MAX have released a fresh set of redeem codes for exciting rewards like weapon loot crate, emotes and more. Players can redeem them and unlock the Skin upgrade, weapons, Free Pet, Character upgrades, and more, all for free.

There are several such rewards schemes announced almost every day by the game to keep players glued to the game. While weapons, characters, skins and other in-game items can be bought by paying real cash, these rewards schemes, offers and redeem codes allow players to grab them for free.

Before grabbing the codes, know that the ‘Bun-bun goodies' event is now live! Players can grab Katana-Thrash Metallic and other rewards by travelling 15000m.

Garena North America tweeted, "Looking for a new way to stand out in the game? Check out Free Fire's 'Bun-bun goodies!' event Travel for 15000m to get the Katana-Thrash Metallic Available from today until April 16th"

If you're a Garena Fere Fire MAX player, then you must rush and get these daily codes redeemed to grab as many rewards as you can. Do note that there are no limitations on how many codes you can redeem but all these codes are valid only once.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 7

1. FFCMCPSUYUY7E

2. 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

3. WEYVGQC3CT8Q

4. X99TK56XDJ4X

5. EYH2W3XK8UPG

6. UVX9PYZV54AC

7. BR43FMAPYEZZ

8. NPYFATT3HGSQ

9. FFCMCPSGC9XZ

10. MCPW2D2WKWF2

11. GCNVA2PDRGRZ

12. 4ST1ZTBE2RP9

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 7: Grab rewards this way

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.