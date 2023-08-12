Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 12: Get free diamonds in the game!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 12: Get free diamonds in the game!

By: HT TECH
Aug 12 2023
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 12: Another day, another event is live in Garena Free Fire MAX. The game's developers have rolled out the 100% Bonus Top-Up, and it is easily one of the most anticipated events for players. This is because, unlike other events which require you to make spins in order to be eligible for winning certain rewards, the 100% Bonus Top-Up event directly offers in-game currency to players on meeting specific targets. Here's all you need to know about this event.

100% Bonus Top-Up event: Details

The 100% Bonus Top-Up event went live on August 9 and is expected to remain available until August 13. Therefore, players only have a week's time to get their hands on in-game currency. In the 100% Bonus Top-Up event, Garena Free Fire MAX players need to purchase in-game currency which enables them to be eligible for extra diamonds.

On purchasing 100 diamonds, players will get an additional 100 diamonds. Purchasing 300 diamonds will earn you an extra 200 diamonds while buying 500 diamonds will also get you the same. If you purchase 1000 diamonds, you can earn 500 extra diamonds as well!

Apart from winning rewards by playing specific modes, Garena Free Fire MAX players can take advantage of the daily redeem codes to obtain free cosmetic items. Freebies such as weapon skins, emotes, character skins, and more, help give your player a unique look. While these can also be purchased from the in-game shop, redeem codes allow you to get them for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 12

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • FFCO8BS5JW2D
  • FFAC2YXE6RF2
  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • XUW3FNK7AV8N
  • FF11NJN5YS3E
  • FF11WFNPP956
  • MQJWNBVHYAQM
  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ
  • J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
  • W4GPFVK2MR2C
  • WCMERVCMUSZ9
  • MSJX8VM25B95
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK
  • FF7MUY4ME6S
  • SARG886AV5GR
  • FF1164XNJZ2V
  • FFICDCTSL5FT
  • PACJJTUA29UU
  • FFBCLQ6S7W25
  • TJ57OSSDN5AP
  • FFPLUED93XRT
  • R9UVPEYJOXZX
  • TFF9VNU6UD9J
  • HAYATOAVU76V
  • RRQ3SSJTN9UK

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 12: How to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any redeem code into the text box and click the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 06:21 IST
