Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 14: Grab Mars Warclasher Bundle this way!

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 14: Exciting rewards await you ranging from weapons, skins to accessories, and premium bundles in Garena Free Fire MAX. Find out how to claim these codes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 06:42 IST
Don't miss these exciting new rewards in the Free Fire MAX battle royale game.
Don't miss these exciting new rewards in the Free Fire MAX battle royale game. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 14: Garena Free Fire MAX is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. It is a higher-spec version of Garena Free Fire which was banned in the country a while ago. In the game, the goal is to battle enemies and survive until the end to become the lone winner. To achieve this, players can take advantage of special in-game items that can be obtained during limited-time events.

Rampage Ring in Garena Free Fire MAX

Yet another event is live in Garena Free Fire MAX in the form of the Rampage Ring Luck Royale. Players will need to make spins to earn a reward, and each spin costs a certain number of diamonds. In the event, one spin costs 20 diamonds while players can get 10+1 spins if they spend 200 diamonds.

As part of the event, Garena Free Fire MAX players can grab Rampage-themed rewards, with the Mars Warclasher Bundle being the top prize. Apart from this, items such as Azure Stormbringer Bundle, Frost Saberbooth Bundle, Plague Phantom Bundle, and Unity Tokens can also be obtained by spending diamonds and spinning the wheel.

While similar items can also be obtained from the in-game shop, you can also grab them for free with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Do note that codes come with an expiration limit of 12-18 hours and will not work after that.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 14

  • FFICJGW9NKYT
  • PCNF5CQBAJLK
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • GCNVA2PDRGRZ
  • 4ST1ZTBE2RP9
  • FFIC33NTEUKA
  • FF9MJ31CXKRG
  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 06:42 IST
