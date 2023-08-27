Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27: Hurry! Chance to win Ventus Skyboard for free!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27: Hurry! Chance to win Ventus Skyboard for free!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27: Know how to claim the rewards from the redemption website.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 27 2023, 06:35 IST
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27: Know how to claim the rewards from the redemption website. (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27: Know how to claim the rewards from the redemption website. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27: With the rise of games like Free Fire, players are now also creators. They stream their games online or make tutorials and other videos and other players love to watch them. This also gives them a chance to gain followers and even earn through their favorite video games. And if you think your skills are worth noticing, you can do it too. All you need is to start streaming and let people notice you. And, wearing some cool costumes will definitely help. If you don't want to spend for it, you can simply try to find some from today's redeem codes. Read on to know more details.

But before that, Garena Free Fire Brasil's X account posted about a new event and the prizes users can win through it. The ongoing event gives users a chance to win exciting rewards as long as they are willing to grind this weekend. Players can win Traces of Redemption Set, New quests with special rewards, End of battle animation of Redemption: The Confrontation, and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 27

These redeem codes are unique 12-digit long alphanumeric codes where every individual code contains a mysterious reward that includes any of the vast range of in-game items including costumes, skins, bundles, diamonds and more. There is no limit to how many codes a player can redeem but a single code can only be claimed once by a player. The codes can be claimed at the official redemption website, details of which have been shared at the bottom.

Do note the rules regarding these codes as well. The codes come with an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, which means getting them early is important or they just might not work. Also, some of the codes can be region-locked and not work for your particular region. To minimize this, make sure to claim as many codes as possible.

Check today's redeem codes below:

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3
  • EYH2W3XK8UPG
  • V427K98RUCHZ
  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG
  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • HNC95435FAGJ
  • UVX9PYZV54AC
  • MCPW3D28VZD6
  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH
  • XZJZE25WEFJJ
  • MCPW2D2WKWF2
  • FFCMCPSEN5MX
  • NPYFATT3HGSQ
  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E
  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for August 27

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

Good luck! We hope you win that Skyboard.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 06:35 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need
Microsoft Build
Microsoft Lawyer’s 10-Day Race to Save the Biggest Gaming Deal
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for August 21: Check out the top 5 features in OB41 update

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets