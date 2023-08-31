Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 31: Booyah Pass coming soon!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 31: The Weekly Agenda in Garena Free Fire MAX is finally here, and there is a lot to get excited about! A new faded wheel, BP top-up event, and shop update are just a few items that will be arriving in Garena Free Fire MAX over the next few days. Moreover, the next Booyah Pass is set to go live soon. Check out the details of the Booyah Pass for September in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Booyah Pass: Details

The Booyah Pass for September is expected to go live on September 1. While the official details have not been announced yet, popular data miners on YouTube claim that Suzy will be offered as a character, along with Jelly Tin Loot Box, Jelly Delight Bundle, Jelly Ready Bundle, Jelly Monster Loot Box, Jelly Platform Skyboard, and the Jelly Assault Banner. Moreover, Tokens for various items will also be offered as rewards.

The Booyah pass arrives every month and gives players a chance to grab exclusive rewards such as outfits, weapon skins, emotes, backpacks, and even bundles. In order to claim all the rewards, players must upgrade the pass, and that can be done by completing various missions in Garena Free Fire MAX.

The price for the Booyah Pass is not expected to change. The Premium version will cost 499 diamonds while the Premium Plus will set you back 999 diamonds. If you wish to get free items in Garena Free Fire MAX, check out the redeem codes below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 31

MCP3WABQT43T

FF10617KGUF9

MCPBKGXUA5YU

FVRTNJ45IT8U

F4BHK6LYOU9I

F767T1BE456Y

FFCMCPSJ99S3

BR43FMAPYEZZ

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for August 31: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.