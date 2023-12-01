Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 1: Chance to get rare freebies

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 1: Fist fights are now going to be even more fun in Free Fire. Using fists to attack enemies is one of the oldest ways of killing an enemy in the earliest stages of the game when everyone is still looking for weapons. Although the method is highly inefficient once all players have guns, some players have also shown their high-skill plays where they have killed players with assault rifles with just their fists. The game has now released the Drachen Fist skin which will make punching your enemies an even more fun experience. And if it is weapon skin you're after, you can find them in today's redeem codes. Check the details below.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 1

The redeem codes are shared by the developers daily as a token of appreciation towards the gaming community. The unique 12-digit alphanumeric codes contain a mystery reward that can be anything from emotes, weapon crates, costumes, accessories, pets, diamond vouchers and even premium bundles. However, there are some rules you should be aware of before trying to claim them.

While there is no limit to how many codes can be claimed by a player, one particular code can only be used once for a single player. These codes also come with an expiration period of 12-24 hours, so it is advised to claim them early. Finally, some codes might be restricted to a certain region and may not work for you. So, try to claim as many codes as you can.

Check today's codes below:

FFYUFJU778SU7YTG

FUTYJT5I78OI78F2

F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI

FBVYHDNEKe46O5IT

FUGYHVBC9XMS8UE4

FDYGTH6R567UE56K

FYUJT67U6JT67UTH

FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU

FV7YFHDN4M496LYP

F6T78KJHGSERFF87

FRT5HYR56JU65Y4E

FUYFTHUJR67URYH4

F7UJT7UKYI67U34S

FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

FV7CYTGDRBWNMJEK

FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC

FGDGFYJ76T97UTI7

FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for December 1

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.