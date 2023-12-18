Icon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18: Freebies on offer! Nab them this way

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18: Want to get your hands on amazing freebies and make your character stand out from other players? Check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Dec 18 2023, 13:27 IST
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire MAX
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire MAX
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire MAX
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire MAX
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire MAX
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire MAX
Claim free rewards now with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 18. Do it this way. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18: Garena Free Fire MAX is an extremely popular battle royale game with millions of players around the world. In the game, players must take part in battle royale-style matches and survive till the end to become the winner. While having special weapons, grenades, and other in-game items can boost your chances of winning, knowing how to survive until the end and battle enemies is crucial. Check out the top tips to win matches in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX tips

1. Choose the right landing spot - There is no point in landing in a crowded area unless your strength is close combat but it is important to start the game right to make it to the end. You should aim to land in areas where there are a few houses nearby but it is not one of the central locations on the map. This way, you can pick up valuable ammo and weapons while avoiding any potential battles right at the start.

2. Play your game passively - A simple way to survive longer in Garena Free Fire MAX is to avoid playing aggressively. Instead, adopt a passive playstyle. It is great for seasoned players as well as beginners. Though there are certain drawbacks as well, playing passively is the safest and best way for players to survive the longest. You cannot avoid all fights, the bulk of them can be bypassed.

3. Always be on the move - A moving target is harder to hit than a still one. And in this game, you need to remember this line. It does not matter whether you are in combat or just roaming around, always keep moving and add a couple of steps in random directions, just in case an enemy is aiming at you. Moving all the time is a skill that will take time for you to master, but once you do, you can progress really fast in the game.

Like other battle royale games such as BGMI, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

E2F86ZREMK49

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK. 

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

First Published Date: 18 Dec, 13:27 IST
