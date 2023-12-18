Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18: Freebies on offer! Nab them this way

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18: Garena Free Fire MAX is an extremely popular battle royale game with millions of players around the world. In the game, players must take part in battle royale-style matches and survive till the end to become the winner. While having special weapons, grenades, and other in-game items can boost your chances of winning, knowing how to survive until the end and battle enemies is crucial. Check out the top tips to win matches in Garena Free Fire MAX.

Garena Free Fire MAX tips

1. Choose the right landing spot - There is no point in landing in a crowded area unless your strength is close combat but it is important to start the game right to make it to the end. You should aim to land in areas where there are a few houses nearby but it is not one of the central locations on the map. This way, you can pick up valuable ammo and weapons while avoiding any potential battles right at the start.

2. Play your game passively - A simple way to survive longer in Garena Free Fire MAX is to avoid playing aggressively. Instead, adopt a passive playstyle. It is great for seasoned players as well as beginners. Though there are certain drawbacks as well, playing passively is the safest and best way for players to survive the longest. You cannot avoid all fights, the bulk of them can be bypassed.

3. Always be on the move - A moving target is harder to hit than a still one. And in this game, you need to remember this line. It does not matter whether you are in combat or just roaming around, always keep moving and add a couple of steps in random directions, just in case an enemy is aiming at you. Moving all the time is a skill that will take time for you to master, but once you do, you can progress really fast in the game.

Like other battle royale games such as BGMI, the developers of Garena Free Fire MAX also release redeem codes on a regular basis, which players can use to unlock exciting rewards and freebies such as weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, and more.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

TDK4JWN6RD6

FFDBGQWPNHJX

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

XFW4Z6Q882WY

4TPQRDQJHVP4

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

E2F86ZREMK49

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for December 18: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Visit the official redemption website of the game.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, or VK.

Step 3: You must enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And you are done! The rewards will be displayed in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.