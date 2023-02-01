    Trending News

    Home How To Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1, 2023: Get your next Booyah in cool costumes

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1, 2023: Get your next Booyah in cool costumes

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1: Weapon loot crate, emotes, costumes and much more can be grabbed today.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 01 2023, 09:36 IST
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 28, 2022: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website.
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes
    Garena Free Fire redeem codes for January 28, 2022: Get free rewards today by visiting Garena Free Fire redemption website.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1: To win in Free Fire, you must use every tool at your disposal. That's the only way to get Booyah on a consistent basis. And one less talked about tool is grenade. Most casual players either do not use them at all or use them at random which can be a hit or a miss. But there are a few things you can do to improve the effectiveness of your grenade throws. First, you should always consider the grenade bounce, which can alert the opponent to move out of the blast radius. You should also know the throw angles to not have to resort to slow aim before you launch them at an enemy. Finally, throwing multiple grenades at once will allow you to hit even the moving targets. And while you practice and perfect this technique, you should also claim today's rewards. Read on to know how to do it.

    But before we get into the nitty gritty of the redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has just made a new announcement and talked about a new character. It tweeted. “The new character Santino will be included in the next Booyah Pass! Santino spawns a mannequin that stands still for 12 seconds. If you use the skill again, you'll teleport to the mannequin's location”.

    Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1

    Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-character long alphanumeric codes where each code is tied with some in-game items ranging from costumes, emotes, pets, weapons, loot crates, premium bundles and more. You can claim these codes and win the free rewards from the official redemption website. The steps have been given at the end.

    But before you claim them, you should be aware about the rules regarding these codes as well. While there is no upper limit to how many codes a player can redeem, one code cannot be redeemed more than once by a player. The codes also come with 8-12 hours of validity period, after which they become inactive and will give no rewards. Finally, some of the codes can be region restricted, so you should aim to redeem as many of them as possible to ensure you do not miss out on any big rewards.

    Check today's redeem codes below:

    FGN9QQSV31XZ

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    E2F86ZREMK49

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    HHNAT6VKQ9R7

    WD2ATK3ZEA55

    FFBBCVQZ4MWA

    TDK4JWN6RD6

    HFNSJ6W74Z48

    V44ZZ5YY7CBS

    4TPQRDQJHVP4

    XFW4Z6Q882WY

    FFDBGQWPNHJX

    E2F86ZREMK49

    FFAC2YXE6RF2

    FFCMCPSBN9CU

    2FG94YCW9VMV

    Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 1

    Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

    Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

    Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 01 Feb, 09:36 IST
