Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1, 2023: Get your next Booyah in cool costumes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1: Weapon loot crate, emotes, costumes and much more can be grabbed today.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1: To win in Free Fire, you must use every tool at your disposal. That's the only way to get Booyah on a consistent basis. And one less talked about tool is grenade. Most casual players either do not use them at all or use them at random which can be a hit or a miss. But there are a few things you can do to improve the effectiveness of your grenade throws. First, you should always consider the grenade bounce, which can alert the opponent to move out of the blast radius. You should also know the throw angles to not have to resort to slow aim before you launch them at an enemy. Finally, throwing multiple grenades at once will allow you to hit even the moving targets. And while you practice and perfect this technique, you should also claim today's rewards. Read on to know how to do it.

But before we get into the nitty gritty of the redeem codes, Garena Free Fire North America Twitter has just made a new announcement and talked about a new character. It tweeted. “The new character Santino will be included in the next Booyah Pass! Santino spawns a mannequin that stands still for 12 seconds. If you use the skill again, you'll teleport to the mannequin's location”.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 1

Now, coming to the redeem codes, these are unique 12-character long alphanumeric codes where each code is tied with some in-game items ranging from costumes, emotes, pets, weapons, loot crates, premium bundles and more. You can claim these codes and win the free rewards from the official redemption website. The steps have been given at the end.

But before you claim them, you should be aware about the rules regarding these codes as well. While there is no upper limit to how many codes a player can redeem, one code cannot be redeemed more than once by a player. The codes also come with 8-12 hours of validity period, after which they become inactive and will give no rewards. Finally, some of the codes can be region restricted, so you should aim to redeem as many of them as possible to ensure you do not miss out on any big rewards.

Check today's redeem codes below:

FGN9QQSV31XZ

FFDBGQWPNHJX

E2F86ZREMK49

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

HHNAT6VKQ9R7

WD2ATK3ZEA55

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

TDK4JWN6RD6

HFNSJ6W74Z48

V44ZZ5YY7CBS

4TPQRDQJHVP4

XFW4Z6Q882WY

2FG94YCW9VMV

Garena Free Fire MAX: How to grab free redeem codes for February 1

Step 1: Visit the Redemption website of the game by clicking on the link- https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Log in to your game account using either Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and VK.

Step 3: You will now have to enter any of the redeem codes into the text box and then click on the confirm button.

Step 4: And it's done! You will get a notification saying if the redemption was successful or not. The rewards will display in your mail section within 24 hours in case of a successful redemption.