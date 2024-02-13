 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Win the amazing Be My Valentine emote! | How-to
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: The Free Fire Emote Royale brings the Be My Valentine emote as a reward! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13 and know how to claim freebies.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 13 2024, 10:10 IST
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for February 13: Chance to get special emotes! Know how. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Another day, another Luck Royale event in Garena Free Fire MAX. In recent times, the frequency of Luck Royale events has increased in the game, offering players a chance to nab exclusive in-game rewards. The latest event called Free Fire Emote Royale, brings multiple emotes that can be obtained. It follows the Ice Top-Up event in Garena Free Fire MAX that introduced new ice-themed rewards. So, if you wish to obtain amazing emotes, then check out the details of the Free Fire Emote Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Free Fire Emote Royale: Details

Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards. One spin costs 15 diamonds while spending 150 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Free Fire Emote Royale, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include emotes such as What a Pair, Be My Valentine, Graffiti Cameraman, and Eternal Descent. You can also earn clothing items, Weapon Loot Crate, Armor Crate, Supply Crate, Bounty Tokens and much more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13

FFAC2YXE6RF2

FFCMCPSBN9CU

FFBBCVQZ4MWA

PCNF5CQBAJLK

FVUJFTKLYUKOU7Y

F65ARQEFDVWB3EN

FRJTKIBUVGTBNRM

FJKTIYUHNGFDRIT

F5JUH6NMHIONBJH

FNU76AT5RFDQV2B

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account. 

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes. 

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more. 

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code. 

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets