Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 14: Valentine’s Day brings Love Wheel!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 14: Valentine's Day is here and it is time to celebrate love all around the world. The developers of Garena Free Fire MAX roll out themed events on big occasions like Valentine's Day to entice players. This year, they have introduced the Love Wheel, which brings special rewards along with it! It is just one of the events rolled out by the developers of the game to keep players engaged. Do note that the event is only live for a limited time so grab the chance to win rewards as soon as possible. Check out the details of the Love Wheel event in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Love Wheel: Details

To mark Valentine's Day, Garena Free Fire MAX brings a new event called Love Wheel. Since it is a Luck Royale event, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top rewards.

As part of the Love Wheel, Garena Free Fire MAX players can get their hands on several exciting rewards. The top prizes include What a Sweetheart bundle, What a heartthrob bundle, and What Love loot box, among other rewards.

Announcing this event, the official Instagram page posted, “The Love Wheel is here! Spin to win amazing rewards like the What a Heartthrob Bundle, What a Sweetheart Bundle. Spread the love in the game!”

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 14

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

FF11NJN5YS3E

FF10617KGUF9

NPYFATT3HGSQ

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

XZJZE25WEFJJ

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Also, read other top stories today:

Sam Altman says he does not like ChatGPT name! Calls it horrible. So, if you are entering the world of AI, make sure you name your chatbot properly. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

Big Tech Crackdown Evaded! Apple's iMessage and Microsoft's Bing search engine, Edge web browser and Advertising service will avoid strict new European Union rules reining in Big Tech platforms. Read more about it here.

Love Based on Financial Status? One of the few online dating moves that still makes people squeamish is filtering prospective partners based on financial status, and sites such as Millionaire Match emphasize prioritizing money. Know all about it here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!