Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15: Grab avatars, weapons skins and more!

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15: Data Miners have shared details about an upcoming event in Garena Free Fire MAX called the Moco Store. This event is just one of the many introduced by the developers of the game in recent weeks. On Valentine's Day, the Love Wheel was rolled out which brought rewards such as What a Sweetheart bundle, What a heartthrob bundle, and What Love loot box. Now, reports claim the Moco Store is also set to bring a new set of rewards for players to grab. Check out the details below.

How to grab rewards in Moco Store?

The Moco Store is a new Luck Royale in Garena Free Fire MAX. To start with, players must choose not just the Grand prize, but also the Bonus prize. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

As per the reports, the new Moco Store in Garena Free Fire MAX could bring Cloud Rider emote and Knee Slide emote, alongside weapon skins, avatars, bundles and banners. Stay tuned for all the details about the upcoming Moco Store.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15

FF11WFNPP956

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF11DAKX4WHV

WLSGJXS5KFYR

FF11NJN5YS3E

W0JJAFV3TU5E

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

B6IYCTNH4PV3

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

