Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 20: Bony Ring event goes live soon! Check rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 20: Data Miners have shared details about an upcoming event in Garena Free Fire MAX called the Bony Ring event. This event is just one of the many introduced by the developers of the game in recent weeks such as the Love Wheel, Moco Store and Chaos Ring. Such events offer players an opportunity to get their hands on amazing in-game rewards such as weapon skins, gloo walls, emotes, diamonds, backpacks and more. Check out the details of the upcoming Bony Ring event below.

Bony Ring event: Details

The Bony Ring event is an upcoming Luck Royale event in Garena Free Fire MAX. In Luck Royale events, players do not need to complete any specific missions. Instead, they must spend diamonds to make spins. Keep in mind that not all of the spins will get you the desired rewards. The more diamonds you have, the more spins you can make, increasing your chances of winning the top reward.

As per the reports, the new Bony Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX could bring Death Walls with Me emote, Neon Bones Parachute, Memory Celebration Grenade, In the Bones Loot Box and Memory of The Bones Bundle as rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 20

FFCMCPSJ99S3

EYH2W3XK8UPG

MCPW2D1U3XA3

6KWMFJVMQQYG

MCPW2D2WKWF2

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

FFCMCPSGC9XZ

UVX9PYZV54AC

MCPW3D28VZD6

V427K98RUCHZ

BR43FMAPYEZZ

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for February 20: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

